Knicks owner James Dolan urged to sell team amid stock bump caused by Lakers' $10 billion valuation

An activist investor wants James Dolan to sell the New York Knicks. This was reported following the LA Lakers' record $10 billion valuation sale. The activist, Jonathan Boyar, is interested in knowing how much the Knicks could be sold for after the Lakers' move.

The president of Boyar Value Group urged Dolan to make a business move to split the NBA franchise from the Madison Square Garden Sports Corporation. He also suggested that Dolan should sell the team, which was his advice for the New York Rangers as well.

According to Forbes, the Knicks are valued at $7.5 billion, and Boyar believes they are "massively undervalued."

“Based on recent transactions—like the Lakers’ announced $10 billion sale—those Forbes numbers may even be conservative,” Boyar said. “The market is dramatically mispricing these assets. It’s time to reverse the ‘Dolan Discount’ and let the market properly value two of the most iconic franchises in all of sports.”

“The Lakers sale highlights how cheap MSG Sports is relative to the value of its assets,” he added. “It’s a clear [comparison]. Both don’t own the arena, both are marquee assets with rich histories in major media markets.”

Dolan recently appeared as a guest on "The Roommates Show" and was asked if there's a chance for him to walk away from the organization. While selling the team would be beneficial, Dolan hinted that he isn't interested. However, he could pass it, the same way he inherited the business from his father, Charles Dolan.

Bill Simmons believes Knicks' owner James Dolan is blocking the NBA expansion

Throughout the years, there have been talks that the NBA is interested in adding another team. The conversation about it started to pick up momentum after the Lakers' impending $10 billion sale. However, Bill Simmons believes the talks about expansion have not moved forward because of James Dolan.

In a conversation with Chris Mannix on his podcast, "The Bill Simmons Show," the longtime columnist brought up the Knicks owner.

"You know who's roadblocking them right now? James Dolan. He's got a little cabal of anti-expansion owners just because doesn't want it. He doesn't want to share the media rights," Simmons said (1:01:55).

According to Simmons and Mannix, the Knicks' owner has consistently said "no" to suggestions during league meetings. However, Commissioner Adam Silver has been vocal about the league's goal to add teams.

There have been rumors that the NBA will welcome a Las Vegas franchise soon. Additionally, the return of a much-beloved Seattle team has been discussed.

