Knicks part ways with GM Scott Perry despite a successful tenure

According to a report by Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks have fired General Manager Scott Perry after six years with the team.

Perry began his tenure in the Knicks front office in 2017 and has worked with both Steve Mills and Leon Rose during his time with the team. Throughout his tenure, Scott Perry has overseen a change in direction for the Knicks, helping them amass draft capital while clearing their cap sheet of long-term dead money.

Under his steady hand, the Knicks have slowly improved and now have a roster that is coming off a second-round playoff exit. Furthermore, the team also has a roster with some impressive young talent that will likely continue to improve - such as RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin.

Unfortunately, Scott Perry will not be the man at the helm as the New York Knicks look to take the next step in their evolution, with Leon Rose clearly preferring a fresh face to help the Knickerbockers evolve into championship contenders.

As noted by CBS Sports' Brad Botkin, Scott Perry has overseen a legitimate amount of successful trade moves during his time with the Knicks front office.

"Perry was there when the Knicks made the Kristaps Porzingis trade to Dallas, which was a win for New York," Botkin wrote. "He was part of the front office that made a small deal with the Clippers to land the pick that became Immanuel Quickley. They drafted R.J. Barrett, who may not look like a home run but certainly hasn't been a whiff, and Obi Toppin. They found Mitchell Robinson in the second round. They made one of the best trades at this year's deadline in acquiring Josh Hart, who was an instant and consistent hit with New York."

It will be interesting to see who Rose appoints as the Knicks' new General Manager and if that changes how the team looks to build out its roster in the coming months.

Immanuel Quickley is set for a big payday

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, who was speaking on a May 25 podcast episode, Immanuel Quickley could be looking at a new contract worth between $80-$100 million over four years.

“In talking with people around the league, this is what I’ve gathered as far as looking at his value. At worst, his floor would be four years, $80 million,” Scotto said. “Then, you’re getting into a conversation of, to make sense for Quickley, is it in the four-year, $100 range?”

In 81 games for the New York Knicks this season, Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37% from 3-point range.

However, with a new General Manager coming into the franchise, there will likely be some concern over Quickley's next contract and whether the front office is willing to match his value after multiple impressive seasons.

Still, Quickley has become a significant part of the New York Knicks rotation and continues to improve his game year-on-year, so it's unlikely that the front office will look to move on from their homegrown talent.

