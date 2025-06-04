  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Knicks Rumors: Former PG Jason Kidd, Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart's ex-coach Jay Wright being recruited to replace Tom Thibodeau

Knicks Rumors: Former PG Jason Kidd, Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart's ex-coach Jay Wright being recruited to replace Tom Thibodeau

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jun 04, 2025 10:15 GMT
An image of Jason Kidd and Jay Wright side by side
Jason Kidd and Jay Wright are being linked to the New York Knicks after their dismissal of head coach Tom Thibodeau. Credit: Kidd/x, Villanova MBB/x

With Tom Thibodeau out of the picture, the New York Knicks are now in search of their next head coach. According to an NBA insider, there are a handful of names that have been linked with this year's Eastern Conference runner-ups.

Ad

On Wednesday's edition of "The Stein Line," Marc Stein wrote about the interest that the Knicks supposedly have in Jason Kidd.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Stein, Kidd's current role as Dallas Mavericks head coach has not stopped the Knicks from eyeing him as Thibodeau's successor.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Kidd has two seasons left on a contract extension he received during last season's playoffs with the Mavericks in the midst of a run to the NBA Finals," Stein clarified.

For what it's worth, Kidd is also said to have remained "close" with Milwaukee Bucks franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Knicks make a serious push to acquire Antetokounmpo this offseason, there's a possibility that they'll try to woo Kidd as well in order to make New York a more enticing destination for the Greek Freak.

Ad

Another head coach that has been linked to the team is Jay Wright, who coached three of the Knicks' current stars at Villanova.

"Wright is obviously close with the Knicks' former Villanova trio of [Jalen] Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges but, again, has repeatedly said that he does not have NBA coaching aspirations," Stein explained.

Other names floated by Stein as possible targets of the Knicks include Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant.

Ad

"What other coach is out there?": Analyst favors Michael Malone as next Knicks HC for his "championship experience"

As far as ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is concerned, a recently fired Western Conference head coach would be a great choice as the next Knicks head coach.

"It might have to be Michael Malone. I mean when you talk about championship experience, what other coach is out there?" Perkins said on Tuesday's edition of "NBA Today."
Ad

As fate would have it, Malone — who led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship two years ago — is a New York native. This connection could eventually play a part in his hiring should the Knicks organization take a long, hard look at the possibility of offering him a job.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications