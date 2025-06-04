Knicks Rumors: Former PG Jason Kidd, Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart's ex-coach Jay Wright being recruited to replace Tom Thibodeau

With Tom Thibodeau out of the picture, the New York Knicks are now in search of their next head coach. According to an NBA insider, there are a handful of names that have been linked with this year's Eastern Conference runner-ups.

On Wednesday's edition of "The Stein Line," Marc Stein wrote about the interest that the Knicks supposedly have in Jason Kidd.

According to Stein, Kidd's current role as Dallas Mavericks head coach has not stopped the Knicks from eyeing him as Thibodeau's successor.

"Kidd has two seasons left on a contract extension he received during last season's playoffs with the Mavericks in the midst of a run to the NBA Finals," Stein clarified.

For what it's worth, Kidd is also said to have remained "close" with Milwaukee Bucks franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Knicks make a serious push to acquire Antetokounmpo this offseason, there's a possibility that they'll try to woo Kidd as well in order to make New York a more enticing destination for the Greek Freak.

Another head coach that has been linked to the team is Jay Wright, who coached three of the Knicks' current stars at Villanova.

"Wright is obviously close with the Knicks' former Villanova trio of [Jalen] Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges but, again, has repeatedly said that he does not have NBA coaching aspirations," Stein explained.

Other names floated by Stein as possible targets of the Knicks include Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant.

"What other coach is out there?": Analyst favors Michael Malone as next Knicks HC for his "championship experience"

As far as ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is concerned, a recently fired Western Conference head coach would be a great choice as the next Knicks head coach.

"It might have to be Michael Malone. I mean when you talk about championship experience, what other coach is out there?" Perkins said on Tuesday's edition of "NBA Today."

As fate would have it, Malone — who led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship two years ago — is a New York native. This connection could eventually play a part in his hiring should the Knicks organization take a long, hard look at the possibility of offering him a job.

