Knicks superfan Spike Lee warns against taking series to Game 7 in Boston

On Friday night, the New York Knicks have a chance to reach the conference finals for the first time in 25 years. Before Game 6 gets underway, the team's biggest fan laid out a stern warning.

New York's massive trades this offseason have paid off, as they've thrived in the postseason. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have led the charge in a big way, with the supporting cast providing production on both ends of the floor.

During Friday's episode of First Take, Knicks superfan Spike Lee gave his thoughts on New York's semifinal matchup. He wants to see Brunson and company end things at Madison Square Garden. Lee feels the team needs to do everything they can to avoid a Game 7 in Boston.

"I don't want to go back to Boston for Game 7," Lee said. "So let's just end it here tonight."

In the final minutes of Game 5, this series was completely flipped on its side when Jayson Tatum got injured. The star forward suffered an Achilles injury and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. With the Celtics being down their best player, New York is in a prime position to send the defending champions home for good.

Stephen A. Smith lays out path for Jalen Brunson to be dubbed a top-three player in Knicks history

As the Knicks continue their quest for a championship, the discourse around Jalen Brunson has gotten louder. With all he's been able to accomplish in his time with New York, many believe he belongs alongside the franchise's all-time greats.

Throughout his television career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about his fandom of the Knicks. He's boasted on their behalf all playoffs, but recently zeroed in on the All-Star guard. Later on during First Take, he laid out the idea of Brunson becoming at least a top-three player to ever suit up for the iconic franchise.

"If Jalen Brunson propels New York to the championship," Stephen A. said. "He's top three Knick all time."

New York has longed for an NBA championship, last hoisting the trophy back in 1973. Based on how they've looked this postseason, they have arguably their best chance to end this drought.

As for Brunson, he has done everything possible to carry New York in these playoffs. Through 11 games, he is averaging 29.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Brunson will be called upon again to deliver a big performance on Friday night as New York attempts to eliminate the shorthanded Celtics. Game 6 between these teams is set to tip off at 8:00 pm Eastern Time on ESPN.

