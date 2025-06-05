Knicks target Kevin Durant responds with cold one-word response to Stephen A. Smith’s wild All-Star Game claim

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is one of the few athletes who are actively engaged on social media. On Thursday, he had a one-word response to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith about a potential change to the All-Star Game format.
In the 2025 All-Star Game, the NBA introduced a different approach with four teams—three composed of star players and one from the Rising Stars Challenge. Unfortunately, it didn't work for the league.
Since then, proposals have been made to make things work. On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that there will be a format change in the All-Star Game. However, no formal announcement has been made yet.
Recently, Smith took the time to discuss the league potentially taking this route with the All-Star Game. On the ESPN show "First Take," the analyst talked about a change in the format.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
According to the sports analyst, the league could scrap the entire All-Star Weekend if it doesn't work. He went as far as to say that the stars will be stained because of their lack of effort.
"And this era of players will forever be stained for the rest of their lives because All-Star weekend was banished because of a lack of effort," Smith said.
The Suns' star, a coveted trade target by the New York Knicks, according to Shams Charania, saw what Smith said. On X (formerly Twitter), Kevin Durant issued a response to what the longtime analyst said about the proposed All-Star Game format change.
"Dramatic," Durant said.
Durant doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts. This time, it was Smith who was the victim of the star forward's savage response.
The Knicks showed interest in Kevin Durant
The Knicks had an incredible season, making it to the Eastern Conference finals. However, they failed to beat the Indiana Pacers and lost after six games.
According to Charania, the New York team is seeking to improve its roster to contend for the championship and Kevin Durant is one of the organization's targets since the 2024-25 season.
"On Kevin Durant, I will say this, the Knicks there were some mutual interest in Durant at the trade deadline. The Knicks made an offer for KD at the NBA deadline... we'll see what happens in a couple of weeks," Charania said.
There is no assurance for the Suns if the 15-time All-Star will return. After missing the postseason, many expect KD to request a trade this summer.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.