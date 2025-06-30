Knicks Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo ended New York's Kevin Durant pursuit 

The New York Knicks' hope of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo remains alive. According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Knicks pulled out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes in case Antetokounmpo asked out of Milwaukee this offseason. Durant ultimately landed in Houston for the price of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, one first-round pick (No. 10 in 2025) and five second-round picks.

On the other hand, the Knicks have stayed put throughout the draft and are likely waiting to see how things play out in 2025 NBA free agency, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday. However, Giannis was also one of the reasons the Knicks have been stagnant. Here's what ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Giannis links:

"There's a reason the Knicks were on Kevin Durant's preferred list and said, 'thanks but no thanks.'"

The Knicks, however, don't have the assets the Bucks may like to complete a deal. They have several impactful players, such as Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. But it looks like Milwaukee would prefer a rebuild and expects young players and draft capital in return.

The Knicks can still get a trade done by moving their impact players to other teams for picks and using that to persuade the Bucks. However, it would be a complicated move to curate and one that would blow up New York's core.

Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo links, New York Knicks potentially emerge as a suitor for LeBron James

The New York Knicks remain associated with one big name after another. Following links to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, LeBron James has emerged as a speculated candidate for the Eastern Conference heavyweights. James opted into his $52.7 million option on Sunday, but Rich Paul seemingly suggested that it doesn't guarantee his stay in LA.

James wants to compete for a championship and understands the Lakers' position on improving for the future, potentially hindering his interests away from competing in the Purple and Gold. The Knicks were among the teams instantly labeled as a landing spot because of James' comments that surfaced after his free agency decision.

During a dinner outing with his wife, Savannah, Kevin Love, and other close confidants, James said he wasn't 'mad' looking at New York.

At 41, James is unlikely to command a first-round pick, especially if the Knicks offer top-tier role players in exchange and help the Lakers fill a void. OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson could be among the players who could interest LA.

If James also points to the Knicks as his preferred destination, New York will have the leverage to lowball the Lakers because of James' no-trade clause.

