Knicks Trade Rumors: Insider names Jalen Brunson's status in potential Giannis Antetokounmpo deal

Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, rumors have continued to tie Giannis Antetokounmpo to the New York Knicks. While it's no secret that The Greek Freak would be a valuable asset on any championship-contending team, the Knicks reportedly have no interest in parting ways with Jalen Brunson to land the former MVP.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Brunson is considered untouchable by the Knicks. If a deal between the two teams were to materialize, it would likely center around Karl-Anthony Towns and several other key players, leaving Brunson to form a superstar pairing with Antetokounmpo.

"Team sources have made it clear that Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was, as expected, untouchable in these talks. In terms of possible players being involved, the common sense lens turns toward Towns, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson from there."

As Amick wrote, even if the Bucks are interested in a Towns, Anunoby, Robinson package, the Knicks still remain apprehensive given the depth they would sacrifice in the deal.

Despite that, if Antetokounmpo decides to request a trade before the Feb. deadline, there's no telling how things will play out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gives uncertain answer regarding future, fueling Knicks trade theories

Amid all the talks about a potential trade ro New York, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear that his focus is on winning another title in Milwaukee.

While speaking to members of the press this week, The Greek Freak explained that, at the moment, he's all-in on staying in Milwaukee; however, he isn't ruling out the possibility of something changing in the future:

“I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to whatever we can go. ... the moment that I step in on this court, in this facility, I wear this jersey. The rest does not matter. I’m locked into whatever I have I front of me.

“Now if in six, seven months I change my mind, that’s human, too. You’re allowed to make any decision you want. But I’m locked in. I’m locked into this team. I’m locked into these guys, this group, and to my coaching staff and to myself.”

With the addition of Myles Turner, Antetokounmpo now has an elite frontcourt partner that could give opposing offenses trouble.

The big question, of course, is whether the team will be able to make up for the loss of Damian Lillard.

So far, Antetokounmpo has expressed optimism about being the team's primary facilitator; however, once the season gets going, Milwaukee may need to revisit the possibility of acquiring another guard.

