Knicks’ training staff led by duo who Mavs GM Nico Harrison fired win major NBATA award

On Monday, the New York Knicks' training staff was named the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association's (NBATA) Athletic Training Staff of the Year. The Knicks staff is led by two former Dallas Mavericks trainers, whom general manager Nico Harrison had let go.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Casey Smith spent nearly two decades in Dallas after arriving in 2004. He is the current Knicks' vice president of sports medicine. Also part of the Knicks staff who won the NBATA award is senior athletic trainer Heather Mau, who was with the Mavericks from 2019 to 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After starting as the head athletic trainer, Smith became the director of health and performance. However, according to NBA insider Tim McMahon on April 21, Harrison fired Smith unceremoniously in 2023, reportedly over a video call when Smith was with her gravely-ill mother.

On April 15, during a press conference with select Dallas-based reporters, Nico Harrison was asked about the firing of Smith.

"You bringing up Casey is like almost, it's kind of a joke," Harrison said. "Like last year, Casey wasn't around, and we made it to the Finals. No one brought up Casey last year. So, to bring him up this year doesn't really make sense. He's been away for two years. So it's, I'm not even going to comment on that."

Ad

Not long ago, Dallas' training staff, with Smith and Mau, won the Training Staff of the Year back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. According to Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend, the Mavericks lost 354 player-games to injury and illness this season, which ranks second in franchise history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nico Harrison's firing of Casey Smith reportedly earned the ire of Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was reportedly unhappy with Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison's decision not to renew the contract of longtime team trainer Casey Smith.

According to NBA insider Tim McMahon on April 21, Smith was close to Nowitzki, with the athletic trainer being crucial to the final season of the German's legendary 21-year career. Smith was let go just days removed from Nowitkzki's Hall of Fame induction in 2023.

Ad

In the March 15 episode of the "41Campus" podcast, the one-time NBA champion noted that he hasn't been involved with the franchise in "roughly two years."

"I haven't been that involved with the Mavericks anymore," Nowitzki said in German per NBA insider Dustin Lewis. "The last two years, which is why I'm not there every day, I don't know exactly what's going on there, every day."

Ad

"Over the past year, you could already see the team heading in a different direction. Now we're seeing the result of that," Nowitzki added.

Nowitzki was hired as a special advisor in June 2021. His role included consulting on front-office decisions. However, Nico Harrison's personnel moves have alienated the Mavs legend, a beloved figure in Dallas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More