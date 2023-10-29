"Knowing for months": Video evidence shows Victor Wembanyama shockingly predicted Spurs' future

A video of San Antonio Spurs' center Victor Wembanyama has surfaced that shows the young prospect shockingly predicting his NBA future. In the video, Wembanyama says he is going to get drafted by the Spurs after they win the No. 1 pick in the lottery, which was being held later that night.

The Spurs at 14% were one of three teams with the best odds to land the No. 1 pick, which they subsequently used to draft the 7-foot-5 French phenom, just as he predicted in the video. Wembanyama was, perhaps, the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

"Today is May 16, it's eight in the morning. I know I am going to get drafted to the Spurs. The Spurs are going to get the number one pick tonight. I have been knowing for months. I don't know why," Wembanyama says in the video.

When Wembanyama was drafted by the Spurs on 22 June 2023, he told reporters, "I can't really describe it. One of the best feelings of my life. Probably the best night of my life. I've been dreaming about this for so long. It's a dream come true. It's incredible."

Victor Wembanyama's impressive career start in the NBA

Victor Wembanyama came into the league as one of the most heralded young players in recent history. He had an impressive preseason showcasing glimpses of his unseen talent. It was no surprise that 2.99 million viewers tuned in to watch his NBA debut as his San Antonio Spurs were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks.

Wembanyama was in foul trouble for most of the game, although he still managed to finish with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. He came alive late in the game, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter on a 4-of-5 shooting.

In his second game, the San Antonio Spurs star rookie, once again, turned it on late, showing an incredible two-way game in the fourth quarter and subsequent overtime in his Spurs' 126-122 home win against the Houston Rockets.

He got his first NBA double-double as San Antonio came from behind to beat the Rockets in overtime. Wembanyama sank a game-tying basket with his team behind by two and only 20 seconds left in regulation time. He ended up finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Information, Victor Wembanyama is the second player in Spurs' history to hit 20-plus points and 10 rebounds in his opening two NBA games.