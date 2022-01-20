“Kobe was in his 5th year, and he was that dude” - Tracy McGrady reflects on his epic duels with Kobe Bryant back in the heyday

Kobe Bryant, even early into his career, was already looked up to by emerging superstars like Tracy McGrady.

Although Black Mamba entered the NBA only a year before T-Mac, the LA Lakers player was already held in high regard by his fellow former high school draftee. Hearing from T-Mac himself, it’s amazing how influential Bryant was back then.

In an interview with Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green on Green’s podcast, McGrady detailed how facing Bryant gave him much-needed confidence. The fact that he could stay toe-to-toe with the Lakers shooting guard was all the boost he needed to pave his way to stardom.

Here’s T-Mac explaining in detail what those early confrontations with Kobe Bryant meant to him:

“I think competing against Kobe around that time and holding my own because Kobe was in his 5th year, and he was that dude. That is that number 8 with the frow.”

He added:

“He is the bar, and if I am competing against him every night I belong there, this is what it is. It’s just staying focused, sacrificing, and understanding these folks really counted on me.”

The period Tracy McGrady was referring to was the year 2000-2001. It was during this season that he showed his mind-boggling potential, something which was unlocked by competing against Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba was only 22 back then while McGrady was 21, which is just jaw-dropping.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife "He could do everything I could do but he was taller." - Kobe Bryant on Tracy McGrady. "He could do everything I could do but he was taller." - Kobe Bryant on Tracy McGrady. https://t.co/dJqieiG2Pd

By this time, Kobe Bryant was already a three-time All-Star and was on the verge of global stardom. Together with Shaquille O’Neal, the start of the 2000s would signal their legendary dominance.

Meanwhile, McGrady’s competitive games against Bryant provided him with the impetus to win the Most Improved Player award and his first All-Star selection.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Tracy McGrady put the moves on Kobe Bryant and the Black Mamba bounced back #17HoopClass Tracy McGrady put the moves on Kobe Bryant and the Black Mamba bounced back #17HoopClass https://t.co/cYvuIhhZVW

While Kobe Bryant cemented his status as one of the all-time greats, McGrady’s career was hindered by injuries. However, T-Mac had a seven-year peak where he was as good as anyone in the league. It would be good enough to push him to the Hall of Fame once his career ended.

How good was prime Tracy McGrady?

Before his injuries, Tracy McGrady had one of the most devastating offensive skills the NBA has ever known. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

After moving out of the shadows of Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady blossomed into the player many expected him to be. As the Orlando Magic’s main man, he showed the entire NBA his full repertoire of skills that even impressed the hard-to-please Kobe Bryant.

Bryant knows McGrady very well, having spent time playing with and competing against each other for years in high school before jumping to the NBA. While it took time for T-Mac to ball out, his peak seasons were truly great ones.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Tracy McGrady & Kobe Bryant arguing about the day Kobe beat T-Mac one-on-one “11-3”



Tracy McGrady & Kobe Bryant arguing about the day Kobe beat T-Mac one-on-one “11-3” 😂 Tracy McGrady & Kobe Bryant arguing about the day Kobe beat T-Mac one-on-one “11-3”https://t.co/IyBefy8mlO

During his best years in the league, McGrady made the All-NBA team for seven straight seasons. He averaged 26.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals during that stretch. The 42-year-old became a two-time back-to-back scoring champion who gained the reputation of a truly gifted scorer.

T-Mac terrorized defenses with his ability to get off a shot and score practically anywhere on the court. The fact that he was taller and had more length than Bryant made him such a tough cover.

If not for the brutal injuries that deprived him of his mobility and athleticism, Tracy McGrady could have been held almost on the same pedestal as the Black Mamba.

