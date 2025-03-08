"Kobe also cussed out Charles Barkley": Fans recall Lakers legend putting Stephen A. Smith in check amid LeBron James' viral confrontation

LeBron James turned heads on Thursday night when he confronted sports media personality Stephen A. Smith on the court in Crypto.com Arena during the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks. James and Smith reportedly had a conversation surrounding how Bronny James was being discussed by NBA reporters and analysts, with James reportedly telling Smith to keep his son out of things.

The back-and-forth between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith had fans reminiscing about when the late Kobe Bryant called out Smith for what he was saying about the NBA back when he was in the league. Bryant is widely regarded as one of the savants of the game and took it very seriously, all the way down to how the game was talked about in the media space.

The standoff between LeBron James and Smith reportedly centered around James' son, Bronny, who is in his rookie season with the Lakers after being selected late in the second round of the 2024 draft. According to Stephen A., who broke down what was said Friday morning on "First Take," James told him not to talk about his son anymore in such a negative light, believing it put unnecessary pressure on him.

Stephen A. stood his ground, however, saying that it was his responsibility as a journalist to deliver the news, no matter how good or bad it was for him or his standing amongst NBA players. The ongoing situation between LeBron James and Smith has been a topic of discussion for fans, who liken it to what happened between Smith and Kobe, who called out him and Charles Barkley as analysts.

"Stories like this make me miss Kobe even more," commented one fan, mourning the loss of the legend.

"These media heads would NOT have dared call out Jordan on his gambling & partying before playoff games. Or Rodman and his escapades," said another. "They act like modern NBA players are not humans. They are just like you and I, but richer. At least they physically work for their salaries."

Other fans took a critical approach against LeBron, saying that he handled the situation poorly.

"At least Kobe was man enough to call him vs making a scene. That's what a mature male would do," commented one fan.

"...difference in mentality right here, one rings directly the other doesn’t say a word then randomly has an argument court side at a game," said another.

"Difference is Kobe called and said watch imma prove you wrong. While others just dont want their baby boy to be criticized," argued one fan, citing Bronny's status in the league. "...even though hes a public figure and a professional athlete."

LeBron James has been critical of NBA media being too negative

LeBron James' decision to publicly speak to Stephen A. Smith after a game isn't the first time that James has called out members of the NBA media for how they cover the game. When asked after their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 27th on his thoughts about Anthony Edwards turning down the mantle of "Face of the League", James said he supported his decision.

James said that the league is covered through an extremely negative lens and players who represent the league as its "face" are the subject of ridicule and criticism every time they step on the court. His comments have become part of a bigger conversation, with former WNBA star turned ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike calling out the network for harping on the negatives in the NBA.

The apparent conflict between NBA players and sports media doesn't seem to be anywhere near resolved, but it has raised intriguing questions on the structure through which the popular networks operate. For a superstar player, as well as a father whose son is the subject of so much ire, LeBron James wanting to set Stephen A. Smith straight could help finally put things on the right path.

