"Kobe would be ashamed of the way they treating Bron"- Fans stunned as Lakers reportedly bypassed LeBron, tipped Luka Doncic about ownership shift

LeBron James isn't happy with the moves the Los Angeles Lakers have made this offseason. The four-time MVP wants to contend for a championship, but the Lakers' moves aren't pointing towards a potential title.

Ad

New reports on Friday claimed the organization has been distant from James. In June, Jeanie Buss sold her majority stake for a record $10 billion. While they reportedly informed star guard Luka Doncic, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst revealed that they did not inform LeBron.

“When the Buss family agreed to sell a majority stake in the franchise to Mark Walter on June 18, Doncic was given a heads-up and notably posted a congratulations on social media afterward. James was not given the same notice and did not post any public acknowledgement afterward,” the NBA insiders reported.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The fans aren't happy with the way the 2020 champion is being treated by the organization.

"Just saying Kobe would be ashamed of the way they treating bron rn," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That’s malpractice to treat someone that brought you a ring like that," another fan commented.

"Lebron James getting treated like this is so wild to me… never thought I’d see the day," one fan pointed out.

Other fans don't think LeBron James should be involved in future Lakers moves.

"Why would they tell a 40-year-old with maybe 1-2 years left to play," someone commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That’s good, why would they cater to a 67-year-old player ? Team not built around him anymore," a comment read.

"LeBron needs to learn quickly that he is no longer the most important person in the Lakers franchise," a fan said on social media.

NBA insider claims that the Lakers want to move on from LeBron James

There have been rumors circulating the NBA about LeBron James' future with the Lakers. After he picked up his $52.6 million player option, there were no reports about the organization offering a contract extension.

Ad

It hinted that the Lakers are focusing on building around Doncic. NBA insider John Gambadoro doubled down on the report and said that the franchise is looking to move on from LeBron James as soon as possible.

"They would like to move on from him ASAP," Gambadoro commented.

Expand Tweet

After the 2025-26 season, the Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent. Although he's the oldest player in the NBA, he's still an elite superstar who can make significant contributions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More