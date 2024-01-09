Kobe Bryant to join Walt Disney & Tiger Woods on list of legends inducted in Orange County HoF: Full list of all inductees

Kobe Bryant is adding another accolade to the lengthy list of honors. Bryant is among the first class of inductees into the Orange County Hall of Fame. The newly created HoF honors greats with connections to the famous county in California, south of Los Angeles.

The Lakers legend is not the only athlete to make the first cut. Tiger Woods will be inducted alongside Bryant. There will be 10 inductees in the first class and the inaugural ceremony will be held on Friday at the County Administration North (CAN) Building in Santa Ana, California.

Take a look at the full list.

Kobe Bryant

Tiger Woods

Gwen Stefani

Walt Disney

Amanda Beard

Greg Louganis

Bill Medley

Frank Jao

William Lyon

Henry Segerstrom

Gwen Stefani is a multi-platinum recording artist. She was the lead singer of No Doubt and had her own solo career. Greg Louganis. a diver, won gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics. Amanda Beard is a seven-time Olympic swimming medalist.

Walt Disney needs no introduction. His famed original Disneyland opened in Orange County and still runs today, sparking the massive entertainment empire.

Segerstrom founded a center for the arts in the area. Lyon was a general in the US Air Force. Jao is a Vietnamese real estate businessman. Medley is a singer and was part of The Righteous Brothers.

The Hall of Fame was created to honor those with significant contributions to the area.

Bryant lived in Newport Beach, which is in Orange County, while playing for the Lakers.

Woods was born in Orange County. He trained in a club in the area known as Cypress before becoming a pro.

Other Kobe Bryant honors

The late Kobe Bryant has received plenty of honors and awards in his life and posthumously. He racked up plenty of acknowledgments and accolades after his retirement.

Bryant was named to the NBA's top 75-anniversary team. Both his jersey numbers (8 and 24) were retired by the LA Lakers. He was a part of the 2021 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class. The NBA All-Star MVP Award was renamed in his honor following his death.

Bryant won an Academy Award for his work on a short film called “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

A statue will be built in his honor outside the Lakers arena in downtown LA. It will be revealed on February 8, 2024.

The list goes on and on for career achievements on the floor as well. He won five NBA titles and the MVP in 2008. He was named to 18 All-Star games and 15 All-NBA teams.