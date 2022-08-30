"When all of a sudden did Kyrie become the guy that’s gonna be the torchbearer for Kobe Bryant?" - NBA analyst dismisses notion that Kyrie Irving is Kobe Bryant's successor

Kyrie Irving is unabashedly a Kobe Bryant fanatic. Over the years, he has expressed his admiration of the “Black Mamba.” LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy recently praised Irving for being practically a “mirror” of the great Laker. To this extent, some fans are naming the Brooklyn Nets point guard as a worthy heir to the greatness of the five-time champion.

On “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” NBA analyst Justine Termine disagreed. Here’s what the host of “Off the Dribble” had to say to fans anointing Kyrie Irving as Bryant’s successor:

“When all of a sudden did Kyrie become the guy that’s gonna be the torchbearer for Kobe Bryant? If I think of Kobe Bryant, the one thing I respect him about and the reason why I love him is because he loved to play basketball!”

“It was his sole focus, and he played through anything. Whether it was an injury, the incident in Colorado, and Kyrie’s the complete opposite! And this is supposed to be the torchbearer for him? Where he does everything he can to avoid playing basketball?”

Kobe Bryant earned the respect of teammates and opponents partly because of his willingness to put everything on the line for the LA Lakers. Despite injuries, off-court issues, and clashes with the front office, no one can accuse “KB24” of not showing up.

The same cannot be said of Kyrie Irving, who was suspended for refusing to get the vaccine. He has played 103 games over the last three seasons, missing 123.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving Nets career:



103 — Games played

123 — Games missed Kyrie Irving Nets career:103 — Games played123 — Games missed https://t.co/KhbUE5SVd2

More importantly, Kobe Bryant was the anchor of stability that the LA Lakers built their franchise on. He was the face of the franchise and the city for nearly two decades. Despite all of his otherworldly skills, Kyrie Irving isn’t nearly on that level.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports “Got y’all a championship and motherf**kers still ungrateful”



Kyrie to a Cavs fan heckling him.



(via TT/_Willswish) “Got y’all a championship and motherf**kers still ungrateful”Kyrie to a Cavs fan heckling him. (via TT/_Willswish) https://t.co/1mYFKA074m

“Uncle Drew” gets booed in Cleveland for wanting out, ditto when he visits TD Garden and has even been jeered by Brooklyn Nets fans.

Kobe Bryant proved his worth as a franchise player, while Kyrie Irving has not

The NBA playoffs are where legends are born. Kobe Bryant’s legacy is cemented by his iconic performances as a franchise player in the league’s most trying situations. He moved out of Shaquille O’Neal’s shadow and won two more championships on his own.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving’s most successful years have been with LeBron James, a GOAT candidate. Yes, he made the shot that downed the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Other than that, his playoff resume has largely been ho-hum.

CBS Sports @CBSSports Kyrie Irving's record with/without LeBron James:



WITH WITHOUT

Regular season 132-51 204-224

Playoffs 39-13 11-11 Kyrie Irving's record with/without LeBron James: WITH WITHOUTRegular season 132-51 204-224Playoffs 39-13 11-11 https://t.co/rhBCiQvPK4

The mercurial point guard teamed up with Kevin Durant and later with James Harden to form a super team. Their lone postseason success was a win over the Boston Celtics a few years ago. Boston promptly took their revenge by sweeping the Nets last season.

Edited by Chad Marriott