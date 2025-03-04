"Kobe Bryant would have loved it" - NBA fans react to 14-year-old Luka Doncic’s grueling workout video resurfacing online

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA today. He's a five-time All-Star and has been selected to the All-NBA First Team five times. Doncic is most notable for his smooth body control on the court. Apparently, his path to achieving his playstyle today wasn't easy.

Ad

A video of 14-year-old Luka Doncic went viral on social media. The video showcased the intense workout Doncic underwent, which featured him attacking the paint while being hacked with heavy foam to drag him down. Being exposed to such rigorous training at a young age, it's no wonder Luka is a difficult matchup on the hardwood.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Doncic's basketball training growing up. Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kobe Bryant would have loved it ...he appreciated this kind of work"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Luka was destined to play for the Lakers"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other reactions on X:

"Definitely has the best body control of anyone I’ve seen play basketball," one said.

"Said the other day s**t he was doing then still in his game and gets it on the court still today 🪄🪄," one tweeted.

"This is insane lmaoooooo😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," another tweeted.

"you should see nico training at 14," one jokingly said.

Ad

Luka Doncic makes life easier for Lakers

As of March 2, 2025, the LA Lakers (38-21) moved up to second place in the Western Conference. The Lakers secured the number two spot after beating the LA Clippers 108-102 on Sunday night. While LeBron James has carried LA in their recent winning streak, Luka Doncic also carried as much as the King.

Apparently, Doncic's newfound teammates feel that he makes the Lakers' lives easier for everyone on the court. Rookie Dalton Knecht opened up about how he felt playing alongside Luka after their victory on Sunday.

Ad

“Super easy. (Luka Doncic) makes life easy on all of us, getting wide open shots for everybody,” Knecht expressed. "I would say it’s just easy, especially when (Doncic and LeBron James) are on the court. They get wide-open shots and it’s always usually a bucket. Having those two on the court together is fun to watch."

Given their teammates' sentiments, Doncic and James appear to have worked better than expected. Many believed they wouldn't blend well due to their similar style of play. However, the new tandem has proven critics wrong so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback