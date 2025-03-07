"Kobe Bryant would be proud": NBA fans react to Black Mamba tattoed Lakers fan making $100k halfcourt shot 

The red-hot LA Lakers took on the New York Knicks in a battle between two of the most storied organizations in NBA history. Entering Friday's contest, the Lakers were riding a seven-game win streak, rising to the second seed in the Western Conference as the playoff picture takes shape.

In an overtime matchup between two of some of the NBA's best teams, one fan stole the show with a legendary halfcourt shot during a break in the game. The Lakers fan, who buried the unlikely shot attempt, showed off his Kobe Bryant tattoo as the crowd erupted.

Fans reacted to the shot and the fan's tattoo with comments of support on X/Twitter.

"Is it just me or have there been a record number of half-court shots hit this year," one fan questioned.

"Here at the game," another fan added, who was in attendance. "This place got louder than anything I've ever heard when he banked that."

"Amazing," a third fan commented, sharing a picture of the fan's tattoo.

Fans continued showing their support on X:

"This is so cool!," one fan exclaimed.

What a shot," a second fan added.

Lakers take down Knicks in overtime

Following the fan's shot, the Lakers held up their end of the bargain, taking down the Knicks. LA topped New York 113-109 in overtime, storming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

With the win, LA swept the season series versus the Knicks, extending their win streak to eight games in the process. LA was led by a pair of heroic performances from LeBron James and Luka Doncic, who each posted double-double stat lines.

James finished with 31 points on 11-for-23 shooting, connecting on 2-for-8 3-point attempts. He grabbed 12 rebounds, which was second among all players in the contest, and dished out eight assists in a near-triple-double effort from the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Doncic scored a game-high 32 points on 9-for-23 shooting, connecting on 4-for-12 3-pointers. The five-time All-NBA guard added 12 assists, seven rebounds and four steals on his way to leading LA to victory.

