Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant shares dapper selfie in suit and jeans during night out

The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant stepped out in style during a recent night on the town. Natalia Bryant showed off her look on Instagram on Thursday, which was comprised of a charcoal blazer and blue jeans.

Ad

Natalia Bryant /Instagram

Making a fashion statement is Bryant’s calling card. Fashion has taken the 22-year-old all over the planet. She has worked with brands such as Adidas, where she was part of an Ivy Park campaign that was rolled out in November 2021.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She modeled for Versace in her runway debut in 2023 and has also modeled for other high-end brands such as BOSS. The eldest Bryant daughter has further worked with brands such as Chanel, Victoria's Secret Pink and UGG.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

She graced the cover of Town & Country’s 2024 Families issue and the September 2021 issue of Teen Vogue.

Natalia's mother Vanessa Bryant unveils upcoming Kobe sneaker releases

Vanessa Bryant / Instagram

In a Wednesday post on her Instagram account, Vanessa Bryant revealed several planned releases from the signature shoe line of her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

Ad

Vanessa Bryant /Instagram

The upcoming release roster includes the “What The” Kobe IX Elite High Protro, which features visual aspects of several other colorways of the silhouette. They are planned to be released on Apr. 13 and will command a $300 retail price.

Ad

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The “Mambacita” Kobe IX EM Protro is the commemorative shoe of Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter Gianna, who along with her father was killed in the helicopter crash. These will debut on May 1 and will retail for $210.

Ad

Vanessa Bryant/ Instagram

The “CHBL” Kobe IV Protro is a new color of the Kobe IV Protro that is made for the Chinese High School Basketball League. There is no concrete release date for these yet.

Ad

Vanessa Bryant /Instagram

Initially debuting in December 2013 as part of Nike’s “What The” collection, the “What The” Kobe VIII Protro, is a combination of several colorways of the Kobe VIII and is set to re-release on Apr. 13 with a $190 sticker price.

Ad

Vanessa Bryant/ Instagram

Inspired by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the “Dodgers” Kobe VI Protro is slated to debut on Apr. 13 via the SNKRS application as well as select retail venues; they will retail for $190.

Ad

Vanessa Bryant/ Instagram

The last sneaker in this lineup is a Kobe-inspired iteration of the iconic Air Force 1 Low. They feature a gold upper with Kobe's number 8 acting as an overlay on the heel along with a Kobe signature. An exact release date has not been confirmed, but when these begin their retail journey, they will carry a $150 sticker price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brandon King Brandon King is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in studio art. His education played a role in his becoming a basketball writer as Brandon wanted to get into sneaker design. As basketball and sneakers have an unbreakable link, that combined his fandom of both areas and made for a natural fit.



Brandon has over 7 years of experience at sneakershoptalk.com. and has also covered the game at HHBCU Sports. He has conducted interviews with athletes, coaches and members of athletic and conference administration.



Kareem Abdul Jabbar was his first favorite player and as he was on his way out of the league, Brandon became mesmerized by all the things he could do on the court. Brandon's all-time favorite player was Michael Jordan, and he has been a Bulls fan ever since that era.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Brandon likes lifting weights, spending time with family, writing about sneakers and playing basketball. Know More