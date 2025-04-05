Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant shares dapper selfie in suit and jeans during night out

The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant stepped out in style during a recent night on the town. Natalia Bryant showed off her look on Instagram on Thursday, which was comprised of a charcoal blazer and blue jeans.
Making a fashion statement is Bryant’s calling card. Fashion has taken the 22-year-old all over the planet. She has worked with brands such as Adidas, where she was part of an Ivy Park campaign that was rolled out in November 2021.
She modeled for Versace in her runway debut in 2023 and has also modeled for other high-end brands such as BOSS. The eldest Bryant daughter has further worked with brands such as Chanel, Victoria's Secret Pink and UGG.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
She graced the cover of Town & Country’s 2024 Families issue and the September 2021 issue of Teen Vogue.
Natalia's mother Vanessa Bryant unveils upcoming Kobe sneaker releases
In a Wednesday post on her Instagram account, Vanessa Bryant revealed several planned releases from the signature shoe line of her late husband, Kobe Bryant.
The upcoming release roster includes the “What The” Kobe IX Elite High Protro, which features visual aspects of several other colorways of the silhouette. They are planned to be released on Apr. 13 and will command a $300 retail price.
The “Mambacita” Kobe IX EM Protro is the commemorative shoe of Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter Gianna, who along with her father was killed in the helicopter crash. These will debut on May 1 and will retail for $210.
The “CHBL” Kobe IV Protro is a new color of the Kobe IV Protro that is made for the Chinese High School Basketball League. There is no concrete release date for these yet.
Initially debuting in December 2013 as part of Nike’s “What The” collection, the “What The” Kobe VIII Protro, is a combination of several colorways of the Kobe VIII and is set to re-release on Apr. 13 with a $190 sticker price.
Inspired by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the “Dodgers” Kobe VI Protro is slated to debut on Apr. 13 via the SNKRS application as well as select retail venues; they will retail for $190.
The last sneaker in this lineup is a Kobe-inspired iteration of the iconic Air Force 1 Low. They feature a gold upper with Kobe's number 8 acting as an overlay on the heel along with a Kobe signature. An exact release date has not been confirmed, but when these begin their retail journey, they will carry a $150 sticker price.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.