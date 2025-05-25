Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia displays sisterly bond with Bianka and Capri in wholesome TikTok video

The late Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, posted a video of herself with her two other sisters, Bianka and Capri, on Instagram on Saturday. Natalia recently graduated from USC and flexed it on social media.

Kobe's three daughters posted a video of themselves dubbing an audio on TikTok. The background sound was about the direct Spanish translation of the word "Graduated". The three sisters celebrated the occasion in a wholesome moment together.

Natalia posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a white dress and customized sash. The sash she wore paid tribute to her late father, Kobe Bryant, as it featured the Black Mamba's iconic logo with Nike. Kobe must be proud in heaven as his eldest daughter graduated with Cum Laude honors.

Natalia Bryant has a bright future ahead of her, especially now that she has graduated with a degree in Cinematic Arts. She is currently a professional model, previously working for Victoria Secret's PINK campaign. She is also continuing the legacy of Gianna and Kobe Bryant by handling the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Prominent figures congratulate Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter

While Kobe Bryant will forever be one of the most legendary figures in the world despite his early passing, it's heartwarming to see that the rest of his family is being showered with love as well. After Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California, many famous names went on social media to congratulate Kobe's eldest daughter.

Here are what some of these famous people had to say about Natalia's graduation:

"Congratulations!! World is yours!! 🙏🏾✨," actor Michael B. Jordan wrote.

"Gooo Nani Boo! So incredibly proud of you!! ❤️❤️❤️," singer Ciara wrote.

"Congratulations you make us all proud❤️," fashion designer Tina Knowles wrote.

"NANI ❤️❤️❤️❤️ WE LOVE YOU," rapper Monica wrote.

"gorg nani! proud of you," actress Storm Reid wrote.

Reactions (Image Source: Instagram @nataliabryant)

Having names like Michael B. Jordan and Storm Reid congratulating you on social media is an indication that Natalia already has a good link in the filming industry.

As of this writing, Natalia Bryant hasn't spoken about what's next for her after graduating from USC.

