Kobe Bryant's ex-teammate Nick Young issues 3-word reaction to UCLA's Kobe Johnson Trojan homecoming outing 

Former NBA player Nick Young was on the sidelines when the UCLA Bruins faced the USC Trojans inside the Galen Center on Monday, watching as the UCLA Bruins faced off against the USC Trojans. Young witnessed Kobe Johnson’s return to the USC court after transferring to the rival Bruins in last year’s transfer portal.

Young documented his experience on his Instagram account. Swaggy P issued a three-word reaction to Johnson’s first performance against the Trojans, whose fans had mixed reactions every time he touched the ball. In the IG story, Young was heard shouting at Johnson, who looked at him with delight as he went to the bench.

“Good s**t tonight,” said the former NBA player, who was once a teammate of Johnson’s namesake, Kobe Bryant.

Nick Young's IG story

Johnson tallied seven points, three rebounds and two assists in UCLA’s win against USC. He made all three of his field goals and added one steal. However, he fouled out after 28 minutes of playing time.

Kobe was a key player for the Trojans last season when they made it to the NCAA tournament. He transferred to UCLA when USC’s former head coach, Andy Enfield, left the Trojans.

Johnson is now in his fourth year in college, averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Before this year, he played for the Trojans in his first three years in college basketball.

Young, a former USC Trojan, has supported their men’s basketball team ever since leaving the school. He has also been an avid watcher of Johnson's games while he was still playing at USC.

Young and Bryant were teammates towards latter year's of the late legend's career from 2013 to 2016. Young has built a good relationship with Kobe, even putting their picture together during their time with the LA Lakers as his profile photo in his IG account.

Nick Young gives flowers to son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas after McDonalds All-American selection

Nick Young played 13 seasons in the NBA and has made many relationships with other players, including his former teammate and Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas.

On Monday, Young praised Alijah Arenas, Gilbert's son and a five-star recruit in the 2025 class, after he was named to the McDonalds’ All-American team.

“Good stuff Neph,” Young wrote as he reposted the announcement of his inclusion.

Nick Young's IG story

The McDonalds’ All-American team consists of the top high school basketball players in America and Canada. Arenas has been regarded as one of the most elite scorers in the country, coming out of Chatsworth High School in California.

Young is close to Alijah and his father, Gilbert Arenas. He has also been a frequent guest on Arenas’ popular podcast, “Gil’s Arena,” providing commentary and analysis of recent basketball news.

The two played together for five years with the Wizards and have been great friends since. Young retired from the NBA in 2019, last playing for the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets.

