Kobe Bryant's former teammate lays down Lakers' path to Banner 18 - "Go get CJ McCollum and Zach LaVine"

With their 18th NBA title this year, the Boston Celtics broke their tie with the LA Lakers for the most all-time. However, ex-Laker Nick Young recently laid out an offseason blueprint for LA to catch up to Boston next season.

Young played for the Lakers from 2013 to 2017, including three seasons during the last years of franchise legend Kobe Bryant's illustrious career. His four-year tenure coincided with one of the darkest stretches in the prestigious organization's history. LA went just 91-237, finishing 14th or 15th in the Western Conference all four seasons.

Nevertheless, on Monday, Young highlighted two blockbuster moves that could help the Lakers secure Banner 18. According to the 2018 NBA champion, they should bolster their backcourt by acquiring New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls star guards CJ McCollum and Zach LaVine.

"Lakers go get CJ and Zach, and we will be tied with Boston for championships next year," Young said on X/Twitter.

Adding McCollum and LaVine alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis would likely give LA one of the league's most formidable starting fives. The moves could also help it return to title contention after this year's first-round playoff exit.

However, Young seemingly didn't consider the salary cap ramifications when proposing trade targets. McCollum is on the books for $33.3 million next season and $30.7 million in the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, LaVine is owed between $43 million and $49 million per year from next season until the end of 2027. So, such trades, if possible, would likely completely gut LA's roster.

Moreover, LaVine underwent season-ending right foot surgery on Feb. 8 and has an extensive injury history. So, on top of marking a considerable financial investment, acquiring the two-time All-Star would likely come with substantial risk.

Zach LaVine considered "negative asset" amid LA Lakers rumors

The Lakers have long been connected to Zach LaVine. However, per CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, his league-wide trade value is tarnished significantly, to the point he is viewed as a "negative asset."

"LaVine is now widely considered to be a negative asset, and the Bulls have been reportedly floating more than a dozen LaVine trade ideas to other teams," Quinn wrote on Friday. "The question now isn’t whether or not the Bulls want to trade LaVine. It’s whether or not they will be able to."

LaVine not being in demand on the trade market could benefit LA if it is interested in acquiring him. Before this past season, he averaged 23.7 to 27.4 points per game the previous five years. So, if LaVine bounces back, the organization could land one of the league's premier guard scorers at a discount.

However, given his injury history and high price tag, the Lakers will likely pursue less risky tertiary scoring options before potentially settling on LaVine.

