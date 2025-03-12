Kobe Bryant's Lakers arrival nearly drove him into retirement, claims European legend

Few could have predicted the impact Kobe Bryant would have on the NBA when the LA Lakers signed the 17-year-old in 1996. At the time, it was rare for players to make the jump from high school to the pros, and Bryant would be the first guard to do it. The deal shook up the Lakers and nearly caused one member of the team to walk away from the game.

Speaking on an episode of the "Legends Of Sport" podcast on Tuesday, Hall of Famer Vlade Divac admitted he was not happy about being traded to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the deal that saw Kobe Bryant come to Los Angeles.

The European legend discussed a range of topics related to his days with the Lakers and reiterated that he nearly retired after then-general manager Jerry West agreed to the move. When host Andrew Bernstein pressed Divac on his emotions after the trade, the Serbian center confirmed that he was ready to call it quits.

"Yes, I was, totally," said Divas when asked if he was ready to retire. (5:05)

The Divac-Bryant saga has been well documented. The issue nearly prevented Bryant from joining Los Angeles. The Hornets, who drafted Bryant with the 13th pick, held the rights to the player. If Divac had chosen to retire, the deal would've broken down.

In an article with ESPN in 2016, Divac spoke about the awkward situation.

"They didn't tell me what was going on," Divac said. "They actually just told me one day that they already made a deal. Personally, I didn't like it ...So I was thinking about [retiring]."

In the end, it was West who convinced Vlade Divac to visit Charlotte and give it a chance. It was sound advice from the legendary GM.

Divac would play nine more seasons in the NBA, which included an extremely successful six-year run with the Sacramento Kings (where he became the franchise's general manager). He officially retired from the game in 2005 as a Laker.

Vlade Divac opens up on close relationship with Lakers GM Jerry West

Vlade Divac attends the game between the Sacramento Kings and the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Imagn

Following his remarkable playing career, Jerry West transitioned into an executive role with the Lakers. The team's historic run during the '80s and early '90s was in large part due to his vision and strategy.

West was able to think outside of the box and was one of the first GMs who considered drafting European players. In his interview with the "Legends of Sport" podcast, Divas discussed his special relationship with West.

"He was the man who waited for my wife and me at the airport," Divac said. "I didn't speak English very well and it took me six months to start talking a little more with him. Since then he has been part of my family, just like I am his.

"At that time there were not many European players in the NBA league, I was almost the first to be drafted in the first round ... and now in the league 30% of players are not from the States."

Under West's guidance, the LA Lakers won six championships between 1980 and 2000 and two more in the years following his departure.

