Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia unite in Eagles gear to celebrate stunning Super Bowl victory

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, and daughter, Natalia, were seen showing their support to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The mother-daughter duo wore matching Eagles gear as they celebrated the team's stunning 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia took to Instagram on Sunday to support the Eagles during the Super Bowl. The eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa was seen donning a shirt that featured a picture shared by an Instagram account '90sanxiety' on her shirt. The image showed Princess Diana wearing an Eagles jacket as the account captioned the post with a short message:

"Princess Diana photographed outside London’s Wetherby Prep wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket while dropping her boys off at school, 1991. 🦅 🏈," the caption read.

Natalia was seen donning a white T-shirt with the picture of Diana printed in the center. Vanessa too had a picture of Princess Diana on the front of her T-shirt along with a white Eagles cap.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalie show support for the Eagles during the Super Bowl (Credits: @nataliabryant Instagram)

Kobe Bryant, born in Philadelphia, was an avid Eagles supporter. The mother and daughter duo also posted an image of Kobe donning an Eagles jersey during an NBA game on their story remembering his legacy on a night of celebration for Philly supporters.

Vanessa Bryant reminisces about her late husband Kobe Bryant on a special night for Philadelphia

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Aug. 23, 1978, Kobe Bryant was an Eagles fan and supported the team through thick and thin throughout his career. Although unable to witness his team's win against the Chiefs last night, the late legend celebrated his team's success two years before his death as the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

Vanessa Bryant was seen reminiscing about this moment on her Instagram story as she reposted a reel shared by a Kobe fan page. The handle 'kobehighlight' shared a video of Kobe celebrating the 2018 Super Bowl win as he captioned it with a short message:

"The last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Kobe Bryant celebrated with Bianka in his arms. 💚 🦅," the caption read.

In the clip, Kobe could be seen celebrating a touchdown with a young Bianka as Vanesa captioned the story with a heart emoji.

Vanessa reminisces over Kobe's resurfaced video (Credits; @vanessabryant Instagram)

An emotional night for the Bryant family, Vanessa and her children were seen celebrating Jalen Hurts and co.'s win but were also reminiscent of their father who would have loved to see his team win another Super Bowl trophy.

