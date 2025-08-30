  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kobe Bryant
  • Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant gives sneak peek at heartfelt outing with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant gives sneak peek at heartfelt outing with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 30, 2025 02:38 GMT
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and Rob Pelinka (from Vanesa's IG)

The family of the late LA Lakers icon Kobe Bryant continues to hold close ties with the franchise and the city, and on Friday his wife Vanessa Bryant offered another example, sharing a snapshot from a recent outing with a familiar front-office figure.

Ad

On Instagram, Vanessa posted a photo alongside Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in Los Angeles, taken in the back of a truck decorated with the Mamba logo and a special plate. In the caption, she referred to Pelinka as “Big Bro Rob.”

In the photo, Pelinka held up his fingers to form a two and a four, a tribute to Kobe Bryant’s iconic No. 24 jersey.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Pelinka had been Kobe’s agent for two decades and was among his dearest friends, also serving as godfather to Bryant’s daughter, Gigi. Before stepping into the Lakers’ front office in 2017, Pelinka built Landmark Sports Agency and represented several high-profile NBA stars.

Since Kobe Bryant's passing in January 2020, Pelinka has maintained a strong bond with the family and is frequently seen spending time with Vanessa and her loved ones.

Rob Pelinka reflects on Kobe Bryant’s death

In the days following the devastating helicopter crash in 2020 that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, Rob Pelinka described the loss as “an amputation of part of my soul.”

Ad
“Kobe was a force of nature, deep and obsessed with excellence,” Pelinka said in a statement. “He was wise, determined, passionate. A visionary beyond measure. A dedicated and loving husband, and a ‘girl-dad’ like no other.”

After the Lakers captured the 2020 NBA championship inside the Orlando bubble, Pelinka shared that he often felt Bryant’s voice pushing him to see the team through.

Ad
"There would be times in the middle of the night, I would hear his voice: 'Stay the course. Finish the task,'” he said (per ESPN). “To be able to have a friend who changed my life, and helped me understand what greatness was about and sacrifice was about, there's not many greater gifts.”
Ad
"Kobe and Gianna's legacy will last forever. It will impact lives around the world in positive ways, and this championship and this Lakers championship in 2020 is partly to build on that legacy and honor them, and for us to be able to do that, the moment couldn't be any more special to do that for them."

In April, the Lakers handed Pelinka a contract extension while also promoting him to president of basketball operations on top of his GM duties. He orchestrated two franchise-shifting trades in recent years: acquiring Anthony Davis, and later moving him in a blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications