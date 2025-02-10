Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant shares Kendrick Lamar's viral Super Bowl meme with 'Humble' reference

Kobe Bryant's beloved Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs to claim Super Bowl LIX, and it didn't take long before the fans flooded social media with pictures of Kobe donning their threads. If that wasn't enough, West Coast Hip-Hop was at the forefront of the halftime show, with Kendrick Lamar giving the fans an epic performance.

Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to Instagram to share a hilarious meme:

"If I send you this just know that I'm finna do it anyway," Bryant wrote in the caption.

Via Vanessa Bryant's IG

For those who aren't aware of the context, she's referring to Kendrick signing 'Not Like Us," the Grammy-winning Drake diss track.

There were rumors about Kendrick not performing the song during the show, as Drake has already pursued legal action even against his own record label for streaming manipulation, defamation, and conspiracy.

Notably, Bryant's musical snippet might not be a coincidence either, as she happened to share the post with the 'b*tch, sit down, be humble' part of Kendrick's hit, 'Humble.'

Lamar, like Kobe, knew that the job wasn't finished yet, and performed the song anyway.

Kendrick Lamar used Kobe Bryant as motivation

As two California legends, Bryant and Lamar shared a close bond. Lamar has shouted him out on multiple songs and videos, and he also opened up about his emotions after Kobe's passing.

Both of them also took pride in the similar approaches they took to their craft, with Lamar digging deeper into it during a 2018 interview with Billboard:

"I think from afar, we both have this willpower of finding our how far we can max our potential in what we can do. I think once you have that curiosity, it’ll keep you challenged, it’ll keep you motivated and it’ll keep you elevated. That’s what he’s done with his career, he maxed it out to this fullest on the court. Now, he’s off the court and he’s finding a whole new love for something, and he’ll continue with that concept and that same idea. I think that’s what we share the most," the Hip-Hop legend said.

Lamar got emotional when talking about Bryant and fellow California legend Nipsey Hussle at his 'The Pop-Out: Ken & Friends' show in June 2024. He might not be dunking all over other NBA superstars or leading the LA Lakers to a championship. However, like Bryant, Lamar is absolutely obsessed with being the best.

