Video: Kobe Bryant's iconic celebration during Olympics that further cemented his big-game mentality

Kobe Bryant was a cold-blooded killer who was well-known for his clutch game winners. He was the best at coming up big in the most crucial moments. One of those moments resurfaced recently, thanks to the release of a basketball documentary on Netflix.

"The Redeem Team" documentary released last week follows the Team USA's quest to win gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. The squad was coined the "Redeem Team" because the national team was trying to avenge an embarrassing showing at the previous Olympics in Athens.

Team USA was in much better shape in 2008. Kobe Bryant's presence provided leadership and mental toughness the team desperately needed. They had some tough games, but earned their way to the finals, where they faced off against Team Spain.

During a close game drawn out to the final moments, Bryant created a moment of brilliance. With a little over three minutes left, Team USA held a five-point lead, and Bryant made a clutch 3-pointer to increase the gap. To embrace the moment, the five-time NBA champion just stood there, with a finger glued to his lips – and here’s what he had to say:

“You can really enjoy the moment. You can look around in the arena and kind of soak it all in, right? And enjoy that.”

Team USA started catching a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel, but the Spanish team kept coming back. Bryant had another clutch moment late in the game, and that shot put the game out of reach. Team USA won gold after beating Spain 118-107, redeeming the status of the United States as the best basketball nation.

“Because of everything we had went through, in the years that we had, you know, losing, to be standing up on that podium, having the gold wrapped around our neck was one of the most rewarding moments of my career,” LeBron James said in the documentary.

“I think it just reset the standard, too, of what it means to play basketball in America."

Kobe Bryant delivered in the most crucial moments

Kobe Bryant was one of the most valuable players in the 2008 final against Spain. He had 20 along with three rebounds and six assists. But more importantly, he generated offense when the team needed it the most.

Chris Bosh recollected a moment when Spain managed to come within two points early in the fourth quarter.

“Kobe Bean, Mr. Fantastic, coming to save the day, pretty much,” Bosh reminisced.

Bosh’s comments are a glimpse into how reliable a player Kobe was. Bryant kept the game alive for the U.S. national team, coming up with a surge in offensive production. Moments like this, time and again, defined the Black Mamba’s career. Even today, when comparisons between the greats come down to clutch moments, Kobe Bryant is a name that cannot be left out.

