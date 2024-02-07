Kobe Bryant Statue unveiling: Details, date, time and more

The late Kobe Bryant will be immortalized by the LA Lakers when they unveil a bronze statue honoring the franchise icon in downtown Los Angeles outside the Crypto.com Arena. Back during his playing days, the arena then known as the Staples Center came to be known as "The house that Kobe built" after he led them to a three-peat along with former Laker Shaquille O'Neal.

Byrant spent all of his 20 seasons with the Lakers winning five championships. He delivered some of the greatest moments in NBA history including his historic blitzkrieg 81-point game. The franchise retired Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys on Dec. 18, 2017.

The event makes Bryant the seventh Laker to be honored with a statue as he joins Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, announcer Chick Hearn, and O'Neal. The statue was created by renowned sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany.

Thursday will be an important day for the Lakers and their fans for three reasons-

The unveiling of the statue. The team plays defending champions Denver Nuggets 3pm ET will mark the end of the trade deadline

The next two will perhaps be paler in comparison to the first, which will hold significance in Lakers' hearts for much larger reasons. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Kobe Bryant statue unveiling, date, time, and all that we know so far:

When will the Kobe Bryant statue be unveiled?

The big unveiling falls is slated for Thursday marking 2.8.2024 on the calendar and all of these are the numbers that Bryant sported throughout his decorated career. The 'Black Mamba' wore 8 and 24 during his time in the NBA, and his late daughter Gigi Bryant wore No. 2.

What time will the statue be unveiled?

The unveiling is set to take place just before the tip-off between the Lakers and the Nuggets at 10 pm ET.

When and where to watch the statue unveiling?

According to NBA.com, the unveiling will air live on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum SportsNet+ on Feb. 8 with event coverage starting at 3 p.m. PT. Fans can also watch the entire ceremony on Lakers.com upon its conclusion.

When can fans have access to visit the Kobe Bryant statue?

Fans can start visiting the Bryant statue starting Feb. 9 when Chick Hearn Court is expected to open to pedestrian traffic at 1 p.m. ET. The official league site also adds that "Chick Hearn Court will remain closed to all vehicle access through Saturday, Feb. 10."

A quick primer about the Kobe Bryant statue

The news of the Lakers paying tribute to the Hall of Famer with a statue was made on August 24, 2023, better known as the Kobe Day' as it ties both his jersey numbers. The announcement was made by his wife, Vanessa Bryant who revealed that the statue will be unveiled at the Star Plaza.

Team governor Jeanie Buss had wholesome words for the late legend:

Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles. There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”

For those unaware, Bryant had taken part in the initial planning of the state upon his retirement.

The Lakers will sport the iconic Mamba edition jersey they wore last in 2020

On Thursday, the Lakers will bring back the Kobe Bryant-inspired Black Mamba uniforms to honor the legend. Used very sparingly, the jersey made its debut in the 2017-18 season and was a staple during LA's championship run in the Orlando bubble.

The black and gold uniforms have a snakeskin texture and include LA24 on the belt with both of his numbers under the flap of one of the legs on the shorts. Apart from James and Davis, the rest of the Lakers will be donning the iconic uniform for the first time.

