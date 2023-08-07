Kobe Bryant once surprised a deaf basketball coach with a touching message along with a signed copy of his new book

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was known to be a killer on the court over his illustrious 20-year NBA career. However, off the court, he was also known for his numerous thoughtful and heartwarming gestures toward fans and those in need.

This includes an instance in 2019 when he sent a touching message to one of his biggest fans: deaf high school basketball coach Sekoe White.

After playing basketball in college, White made the transition to coaching, becoming coach of the Mississippi School for the Deaf. In 2019, a video of White giving a speech to his team using American Sign Language went viral on social media.

Shortly after, the “Rachel Ray Show” invited White for an interview. They then surprised him with a personal video message from his favorite basketball player, Kobe Bryant.

“Hey, what’s up, Coach White? I understand you're a big fan,” Bryant said.

“Truth is, the work you do makes you the hero. I believe in the importance of inspiring young athletes and the power of transformation the game offers. You inspire your team every day and serve as a true professor in life, so thank you for all you do.”

Bryant then informed White that he would be gifting him and his team signed copies of his new book, “The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.”

“I’m so excited to share my new book collection, The Wizenard Series, with the world and to inspire kids, just like your team, to unlock your potential,” the NBA legend said.

“I’m sending you and your entire team signed copies of the first installment, Training Camp. Keep up the great work, Coach White.”

Following Bryant's message, White reacted with a big smile, expressing his appreciation for the kind gesture. Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Sekoe White on what he wants people to learn from his story

During his interview on the Rachel Ray Show, Sekoe White was asked about what he wanted people to take away from his story.

White said he hoped that more people would realize that deaf people are just like them. He added that deaf people, like everyone else, can accomplish anything they set their minds on.

“What I'd love for people to learn about the story is that deaf people are just like you,” White said.

“So, if you work hard, you can get what you want and be what you want to be. That’s what I do and that’s how I hope to influence everybody else.”

