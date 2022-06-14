"Kobe Bryant watching Jayson Tatum d**kride him then airball in clutch", "Ni**a was texting Kwame Brown, not Kobe", "Skip Bayless finna push this Wiggins Finals MVP like crack in the '80s" - Fans show no mercy to Boston Celtics as they lose Game 5 of Finals

The Golden State Warriors claimed an emphatic 104-94 win in Game 5 over the Boston Celtics to take their first lead in the series.
Golden State came out swinging and led by 16 points at one stage in the first half. The Celtics had an awful shooting night until then, failing to convert their first 12 attempts from the 3-point line.
Boston made a strong comeback in the opening 12 minutes of the second half. They took a five-point lead and outscored Golden State in the third quarter for the first time this series.
However, Ime Udoka's men ran out of steam in the fourth, as they hit only four of 15 shots from the field during that stretch. Turnovers proved to be the Boston Celtics' Achilles heel again. They committed 18 during the match, conceding 22 points off them.
NBA World shows no remorse to the Boston Celtics star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as they fail to produce the goods
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown failed to live up to their expectations in the Boston Celtics' Game 5 loss to the Warriors. Tatum had an efficient game shooting-wise, but it was a streaky performance overall.
Boston's star duo didn't make an impact in the fourth quarter, combining to score ten points on two of nine shooting. The two accounted for nine of Boston's 18 turnovers, and their decision-making was highly questionable.
Tatum finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four turnovers on 10 of 20 shooting. Brown recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and five turnovers on five of 18 shooting. Here's how the NBA World reacted to their disappointing outings:
Celtics supporters bash officials; NBA World calls Boston players out for rigorous complaining
Boston Celtics fans questioned the officiating again after a bunch of 50-50 calls went in favor of the Warriors. The refereeing wasn't as consistent, though, and the Warriors also saw several calls go against them.
The Celtics made 31 trips to the foul line compared to the Warriors' 16 attempts from the charity stripe. This disparity garnered criticism from non-Celtics-supporters towards Boston's fans and players for making a case against biased officiating.
The Boston Celtics shot terribly from the foul line (21-of-31), though, which saw them get massively trolled online.
Andrew Wiggins shuts down critics with 26-point-outing as Steph Curry goes 0-for-9 from 3-point range; fans troll Curry for potentially losing out on another Finals MVP
Steph Curry is the favorite to win the Finals MVP.
However, Andrew Wiggins' emergence and Curry's no-show in Game 5 has fans questioning whether there will be a repeat of 2015. In that finals series, Andre Iguodala edged the eight-time All-Star to win the Finals MVP award.
Wiggins finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to help the Golden State Warriors take a 3-2 series lead.
He came up clutch in the fourth quarter, going off for ten points and five rebounds on five of six shooting. He made sure the Celtics didn't complete a turnaround and snatch another road win.
Here's how fans reacted to Andrew Wiggins' stellar performance and trolled Curry for getting some competition in the bid to win his first Finals MVP: