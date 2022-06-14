"Kobe Bryant watching Jayson Tatum d**kride him then airball in clutch", "Ni**a was texting Kwame Brown, not Kobe", "Skip Bayless finna push this Wiggins Finals MVP like crack in the '80s" - Fans show no mercy to Boston Celtics as they lose Game 5 of Finals

The Golden State Warriors claimed an emphatic 104-94 win in Game 5 over the Boston Celtics to take their first lead in the series.

Golden State came out swinging and led by 16 points at one stage in the first half. The Celtics had an awful shooting night until then, failing to convert their first 12 attempts from the 3-point line.

Boston made a strong comeback in the opening 12 minutes of the second half. They took a five-point lead and outscored Golden State in the third quarter for the first time this series.

However, Ime Udoka's men ran out of steam in the fourth, as they hit only four of 15 shots from the field during that stretch. Turnovers proved to be the Boston Celtics' Achilles heel again. They committed 18 during the match, conceding 22 points off them.

NBA World shows no remorse to the Boston Celtics star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as they fail to produce the goods

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown failed to live up to their expectations in the Boston Celtics' Game 5 loss to the Warriors. Tatum had an efficient game shooting-wise, but it was a streaky performance overall.

Boston's star duo didn't make an impact in the fourth quarter, combining to score ten points on two of nine shooting. The two accounted for nine of Boston's 18 turnovers, and their decision-making was highly questionable.

Tatum finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four turnovers on 10 of 20 shooting. Brown recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and five turnovers on five of 18 shooting. Here's how the NBA World reacted to their disappointing outings:

President Ejm 🤴🗣️🇲🇽 @EjmSpam Kobe Bryant watching Jayson tatum dickride him then airball in clutch time: Kobe Bryant watching Jayson tatum dickride him then airball in clutch time: https://t.co/KOGd1SMP5p

Super Bowl UNO @_L0nlyChild Nigga was texting Kwame Brown, not Kobe Nigga was texting Kwame Brown, not Kobe

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Jayson Tatum in the 4th quarter Jayson Tatum in the 4th quarter https://t.co/pZbHygIjXm

Kofie @Kofie I wish this was on TNT so Charles Barkley would call Tatum and Brown “Robin and Robin” I wish this was on TNT so Charles Barkley would call Tatum and Brown “Robin and Robin”

sam 🫥 @fbl_sam Niggas was tagging Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in that Kyrie/Lebron 40 point game video ALL DAY Niggas was tagging Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in that Kyrie/Lebron 40 point game video ALL DAY https://t.co/KjfGlyEuvD

Le5-6 @deepyy_ they said Tatum and Brown eastern conference kawhi and PG. Jaylen brown cant even dribble in a straight line they said Tatum and Brown eastern conference kawhi and PG. Jaylen brown cant even dribble in a straight line

Celtics supporters bash officials; NBA World calls Boston players out for rigorous complaining

Boston Celtics fans questioned the officiating again after a bunch of 50-50 calls went in favor of the Warriors. The refereeing wasn't as consistent, though, and the Warriors also saw several calls go against them.

The Celtics made 31 trips to the foul line compared to the Warriors' 16 attempts from the charity stripe. This disparity garnered criticism from non-Celtics-supporters towards Boston's fans and players for making a case against biased officiating.

The Boston Celtics shot terribly from the foul line (21-of-31), though, which saw them get massively trolled online.

buckets @buckets “Your next task is to make free throws in the 4th quarter”



Celtics: “Your next task is to make free throws in the 4th quarter”Celtics: https://t.co/bmyHmbf0ts

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Celtics fans marching to the league office to complain about officiating Celtics fans marching to the league office to complain about officiating https://t.co/ExLGh05hts

Tim Dehan @DehanTim Wonder how much the refs are making off their bets on warriors? #CelticsVsWarriors Wonder how much the refs are making off their bets on warriors? #CelticsVsWarriors

HTB ♨️ @HenryTheBlasian Refs on the Celtics ass Refs on the Celtics ass 😭😭

Jack @jmoran8996 Ime asked the ref what he had for lunch and got told to go fuck himself but Draymond can purposely walk down and try and incite Tatum and gets a security escort back to the bench lmfao Ime asked the ref what he had for lunch and got told to go fuck himself but Draymond can purposely walk down and try and incite Tatum and gets a security escort back to the bench lmfao

wherestheball97 @wheretheball97 20 bucks says Celtics bitch about refs in the postgame pressers 20 bucks says Celtics bitch about refs in the postgame pressers

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA The refs were dogshit for a stretch, but the Celtics have played like morons for about 7 minutes now. The refs were dogshit for a stretch, but the Celtics have played like morons for about 7 minutes now.

Overtime @overtime Celtics at the free throw line tonight Celtics at the free throw line tonight https://t.co/fPvyQX7zAk

🏁🎒🏃🏾‍♂️ @mikebtrippinn Celtics suppose to be the more “physical team” But all they do is cry like some bitches. Celtics suppose to be the more “physical team” But all they do is cry like some bitches.

Kurt @KurtInMilwaukee Celtics get the call



That bitch Smart still cries and gets a T. That dude is such a damn clown. Celtics get the callThat bitch Smart still cries and gets a T. That dude is such a damn clown.

Andrew Wiggins shuts down critics with 26-point-outing as Steph Curry goes 0-for-9 from 3-point range; fans troll Curry for potentially losing out on another Finals MVP

Steph Curry is the favorite to win the Finals MVP.

However, Andrew Wiggins' emergence and Curry's no-show in Game 5 has fans questioning whether there will be a repeat of 2015. In that finals series, Andre Iguodala edged the eight-time All-Star to win the Finals MVP award.

Wiggins finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to help the Golden State Warriors take a 3-2 series lead.

He came up clutch in the fourth quarter, going off for ten points and five rebounds on five of six shooting. He made sure the Celtics didn't complete a turnaround and snatch another road win.

Here's how fans reacted to Andrew Wiggins' stellar performance and trolled Curry for getting some competition in the bid to win his first Finals MVP:

50 @siviczykowski andrew wiggins the greatest canadian of all time fuck drake andrew wiggins the greatest canadian of all time fuck drake

Mar. @Bounc5ack9800 Skip bayless finna push this Wiggins finals mvp like crack in the 80’s Skip bayless finna push this Wiggins finals mvp like crack in the 80’s 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

buckets @buckets Wiggins stealing Steph Finals MVP Wiggins stealing Steph Finals MVP https://t.co/7j0sRuvoHw

Carrington Harrison @cdotharrison I want Wiggins to win Finals MVP for chaos purposes. I want Wiggins to win Finals MVP for chaos purposes.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports Wiggins must’ve read that article re-visiting Steph’s finals MVP snub in 2015 and figured he got a chance to snatch it this year around Wiggins must’ve read that article re-visiting Steph’s finals MVP snub in 2015 and figured he got a chance to snatch it this year around 😂

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Andrew Wiggins coming after Curry’s Finals MVP trophy Andrew Wiggins coming after Curry’s Finals MVP trophy https://t.co/LMK9awtLIz

buckets @buckets Wiggins looking at Steph Finals MVP Wiggins looking at Steph Finals MVP https://t.co/LPLNBKPJ7w

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Wait a second: Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Iggy and win Finals MVP out from under Steph? Wait a second: Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Iggy and win Finals MVP out from under Steph?

