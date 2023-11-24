The NBA In-Season Tournament has been a hit. The action is more intense. The players are putting in extra effort and expressed a desire to win the first NBA Cup. The courts and jerseys make it all a unique experience.

However, one main complaint with the NBA In-Season Tournament is the length of its name.

Many NBA fans want it changed for next season. Some suggested the “Kobe Cup” or “Amazon Prime Winter Cup.” Some belonging to the media have speculated that the trophy and tournament could change names and add a corporate sponsorship.

The NBA Twitterverse has never been scared to give its opinion on things. Here are some of the names and ideas of basketball fans on social media regarding a rebrand for the new NBA In-Season Tournament:

NBA In-Season Tournament update

The NBA In-Season Tournament is rolling on. So far, the new NBA gimmick has been a resounding success. The players are playing harder, and the games have a unique feel.

Friday brings another loaded slate of action in the group play of the tournament. Here's a look at what’s at stake, as only two more group play days are left.

The tournament will then move to the knockout round. It begins with eight teams in the quarterfinals in games played at home arenas. The semifinals and final will be played in Las Vegas. The LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers already clinched knockout-round spots.

On Friday, the Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics in a crucial game in Group C. Orlando needs a win to stay alive in the race for the knockout round. The Celtics look to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a victory.

Later in the day, the Miami Heat battle the New York Knicks in Group B. The loser is most likely eliminated from the tournament, while the winner is in good shape to advance, especially Miami.

The Denver Nuggets have been unstable without Jamal Murray. They will look to bounce back against the Houston Rockets. Both teams need the win to get closer to a knockout round spot.

The star of the night could be the Sacramento Kings visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are 2-0 in group play and playing well early in the season. The winner here would be in comfortable shape to take Group C of the West.