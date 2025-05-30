  • home icon
"Kobe imitated Jordan to become great": Former NFL star fires rebuke as LeBron James' friend accuses him of content theft

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 30, 2025 16:33 GMT
Former NFL star fires rebuke as LeBron James
Former NFL star fires rebuke as LeBron James' friend accuses him of content theft (Credits: IG/@cuffsthelegend and Imagn)

LeBron James’ friend, Anthony Marshon Davis Jr., also known as Cuffs the Legend on social media, called out former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson for stealing his content. Davis Jr. posted an Instagram story with a clip from Shannon Sharpe’s show, The Night Cap.

The clip shows Chad Johnson answering a question about the Indiana Pacers’ performance in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. Apparently, the answer given by Ochocinco is stolen from a tweet made by Davis Jr. He pointed out this alleged content theft both on his story and in a dedicated post.

However, Chad Johnson wasn’t bothered after being called out by Davis Jr. Instead, he offered a candid take on the situation after reposting Cuffs the Legend’s post on his Instagram story:

“Kobe imitated Jordan to become great, I’m doing the same 🫡.”

Chad Johnson's reaction to being called out by LeBron James' friend.
Chad Johnson’s reaction to being called out by LeBron James’ friend.

Davis Jr. didn’t stop here, though, as he went on to upload multiple stories, calling out Ochocinco:

“My only question is this.. There’s literally millions and millions of people on the internet talking about basketball… WHY DO THEY KEEP USING MY THOUGHTS ON THEIR SHOWS??? 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

LeBron James’ friend also posted screenshots of a conversation with Chad Johnson. The screenshots show that Ochocinco apologised for stealing Davis Jr’s work. But Cuffs the Legend continued to call him out:

“This is what Gaslighting looks like and they all do this exact same play when i PRESS them about stealing my s***.”

Davis Jr. posted one last story calling out the media industry for chasing clout, views and clicks. He also called people out for their lack of originality and integrity.

LeBron James' friend calls out Ochocinco Johnson
LeBron James’ friend calls out Ochocinco Johnson
Davis Jr's conversation with Chad Johnson
Davis Jr's conversation with Chad Johnson

Before LeBron James' friend called him out, Chad Johnson guaranteed that the Miami Heat would defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers

Speaking on an episode of The Night Cap Show in April, Ochocinco claimed that the Miami Heat would defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. He said:

"When we go to Cleveland and put Belt to A**, Everybody going to say I can’t believe it, but it’s what we’ve always done. I know we lost Jimmy, but the team morale is still there”

Contrary to Ochocinco's claim, the Cavaliers swept the Heat in the first round, sending Tyler Herro and Co. for an early vacation.

Sameer Khan

bell-icon Manage notifications