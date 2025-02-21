"Kobe is immortalized forever!" - NBA fans hyped over Donald Trump revealing Kobe Bryant as among National Garden of American Heroes statues

On Thursday, the late Kobe Bryant was announced as one of the individuals who will be honored in the proposed National Garden of American Heroes. This announcement came two weeks after President Donald Trump announced that the plan to create a national park with statues of "the greatest Americans who ever lived" would finally be set in motion.

Ad

At a press conference held inside the White House, Trump listed key figures from the 20th century before mentioning the five-time NBA champion.

"Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, not a bad athlete," said Trump at the press conference. "And the late Kobe Bryant. People love Kobe Bryant."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The mention of Bryant’s name drew cheers and applause from the audience. The sentiment was shared by many on social media:

"Kobe is immortalized forever!" one X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kobe inspired the youth, more than deserved! Rest In Peace," commented another.

"A true definition of an athlete with an elite mentality. One True Mamba," said another.

"Huge W for Kobe and his family," added another.

Meanwhile, some online users responded with humor:

"If true, do not hire the D-Wade sculptor," said one user, referencing the infamous Dwyane Wade statue in Miami.

Ad

"What about a statue of Kanye," said another.

Initially proposed during Trump’s first term, the National Garden of American Heroes was later revoked by President Joe Biden. However, with Trump back in the White House, he reversed Biden’s order and directed that the park be created "as expeditiously as possible."

Kobe Bryant's legacy remembered fondly by former Olympic teammate

Last week, one of Bryant’s former teammates on the 2012 U.S. Olympic "Redeem Team" recalled his fatherly approach and deep respect as a competitor.

Ad

In an interview before All-Star Weekend, Kevin Durant reflected on his relationship with the Lakers legend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kob was always trying to son me when I was around him, and then to other people he'd big me up and talk me up. That's the type of relationship we had," Durant recalled. "And I knew he respected my game. I knew that he prepared for me in the correct way every time we played."

Back in February 2012, Durant won All-Star Game MVP honors for the first time in his career. Just a few months later, he stood alongside Bryant as Team USA claimed gold at the London Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback