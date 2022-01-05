"Kobe isn’t sleeping in and Tim Duncan isn’t sleeping in" - Dirk Nowitzki reveals what kept him motivated during his Dallas Mavericks career

Dirk Nowitzki knew that his road to NBA stardom would have to cross paths with the late Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Their competitive fire drove them to the highest of highs in their long and illustrious basketball careers. Bryant and Duncan are already Hall-of-Famers, with Nowitzki guaranteed to join them in his first availability in 2023.

The German superstar, who is one of the ambassadors for the NBA’s 75th season celebration, is now a special advisor with the Dallas Mavericks. Nowitzki is unquestionably the greatest player in franchise history.

When asked about his endless desire to keep improving and win NBA titles, here’s what he said (via Dorothy J. Gentry):

“I would think, ‘Kobe isn’t sleeping in and Tim Duncan isn’t sleeping in…”

Dorothy J. Gentry @DorothyJGentry



- Dirk Nowitzki on things that helped motivate him in his career. #MFFL @TexasMetroNews “I would think, ‘Kobe isn’t sleeping in and Tim Duncan isn’t sleeping in…’”- Dirk Nowitzki on things that helped motivate him in his career. #Mavs “I would think, ‘Kobe isn’t sleeping in and Tim Duncan isn’t sleeping in…’”- Dirk Nowitzki on things that helped motivate him in his career. #Mavs #MFFL @TexasMetroNews

The desire to be better than his direct rivals made him one of the best ever to lace up a pair of basketball shoes. Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavericks were in the same conference as Kobe Bryant’s LA Lakers and Tim Duncan’s San Antonio Spurs.

From 1999 to 2015, the West was ruled by the LA Lakers with Kobe Bryant and the San Antonio Spurs with Tim Duncan. The Lakers went to the NBA Finals seven times while the Spurs made six appearances in that period. Dirk Nowitzki towed the Mavericks to the grandest stage in pro basketball twice.

The trio competed against each other during that span with great respect and a deep desire to upstage the other. With the all-time greats playing with impeccable skills and leadership, the West became a murderer’s row of the best teams in the NBA.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(via Dirk Nowitzki on what helped motivate him in his career: “I would think, ‘Kobe isn’t sleeping in and Tim Duncan isn’t sleeping in…’”(via @DorothyJGentry Dirk Nowitzki on what helped motivate him in his career: “I would think, ‘Kobe isn’t sleeping in and Tim Duncan isn’t sleeping in…’”(via @DorothyJGentry) https://t.co/g75mdeXxph

Bryant and Duncan each won five NBA championships, while Nowitzki led the Dallas Mavericks to their only crown in 2011. The German international accomplished the feat by pulling off one of the greatest upsets in sports history. He led Dallas to a mighty upset over the heavily-favored Miami Heat with peak LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan are beloved franchise icons

Dirk Nowitzki's iconic and trademark one-legged jumpers were almost impossible to defend [Photo: Lake Show Life]

Perhaps no other trio in the last 30 years is as beloved by their respective teams as Nowitzki, Bryant and Duncan. All three players played their entire careers with the teams that drafted them. Additionally, “The Big Fundamental” and the “German Jesus” led the Spurs and the Mavericks to the only titles they have ever won.

Michael Jordan, in an interview with ESPN in 2013, proved to be prophetic when he named only four players who he would consider making franchise centerpieces. His Airness mentioned LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki.

The Lakers Review @TheLakersReview



(LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki.)



- Michael Jordan on which players he’d build a franchise with in an interview conducted for ESPN in 2013.



espn.com/nba/story/_/id… “I'll give you a hint. I can only come up with four."(LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki.)- Michael Jordan on which players he’d build a franchise with in an interview conducted for ESPN in 2013. “I'll give you a hint. I can only come up with four."(LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki.)- Michael Jordan on which players he’d build a franchise with in an interview conducted for ESPN in 2013.espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Also Read Article Continues below

The NBA had the rivalry of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in the 80s as the face of the league. The fierce competition between Nowitzki, Bryant and Duncan from the late 90s to the mid-2010s is no doubt of the same historical importance.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava