"Kobe Johnson should be the move": Warriors fans erupt as franchise seemingly makes NBA draft priority clear

On Thursday, San Francisco Standard writer Danny Emerman shared the list of players the Golden State Warriors are bringing in for pre-draft workouts. While the team may not have a first-round pick, it will have a chance to strike gold in the second round at No. 41.

Ad

The list of NBA hopefuls were shared on X by Emerman. It included Milos Uzan from Houston, Kobe Johnson from UCLA, RJ Luis from St. John's, Nate Bittle from Oregon, Steven Crowl from Wisconsin and Tamar Bates from Mizzou.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans reacted to the news, weighing in on the list of players. Many notably threw their support behind Johnson, the brother of Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Kobe Johnson should be the move here," one wrote.

"Kobe Johnson is an intriguing player. Ultra versatile and sound defensive prospect. Seems to rise in big spots. A flyer id be willing to take," another wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"All of em can shoot atleast," one said .

Others noted that the Warriors need a starting center.

"Main focus should be a 5," one fan wrote.

"New starting center incoming," another fan commented.

"Luis and Uzan ae maybe the only two nba caliber players. Bittle could be an option but we have already have two younge centers. I think we can do way better at 41. Avdalas, Thiero, Byrd, Coward if we want a wing. Kalkbrenner, Raynaud, Yang if we want a big man," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking at the list of players the Warriors are bringing in for predraft workouts

While there's been considerable talk regarding the Warriors' need for a true starting center, of the six players they'll bring in for predraft workouts, only Steven Crowl and Nate Bittle are centers.

Bittle was a four-year player at Oregon, averaging career-highs across the board in his senior year. He recorded 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 assists per game. Bittle shot 51.1% , including 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Ad

Meanwhile, Crowl spent five years playing with Wisconsin, averaging 9.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 2.4 apg in his senior year. He also notably shot 41.6% from beyond the arc — the second straight year he shot above 40.0% from downtown.

If the team decides to select a guard, Kobe Johnson is a name to keep an eye on. He spent his senior year with UCLA, earning a reputation for being a standout defender with three stocks per game in his junior year, and two last season.

Ad

Johnson also made his presence felt on the offensive end as a facilitator. He averaged 3.3 apg in his junior year, and 2.9 per game in his senior campaign.

However, Johnson shot just 33.9% from beyond the arc throughout his collegiate career.

With the NBA draft just over a month away, only time will tell what direction Golden State decides to go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.