  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "Kobe was just so happy for him": Lakers' 2020 champion recalls LeBron James and Kobe Bryant's last-ever conversation

"Kobe was just so happy for him": Lakers' 2020 champion recalls LeBron James and Kobe Bryant's last-ever conversation

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 01, 2025 12:37 GMT
2012 NBA All-Star Game - Source: Getty
Kobe Bryant was happy for LeBron James.

For years, NBA fans hoped to watch LeBron James and Kobe Bryant go at it in the NBA Finals. Instead, they had to settle for watching them join forces in Team USA and go against each other twice a year in the regular season and once in the All-Star Game.

Ad

However, unlike what some people might think, they weren't rivals. And once James joined the LA Lakers, the legendary shooting guard was nothing but supportive of him.

Now, all these years later, former Lakers guard Quin Cook told Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson an untold story of what may have been Bryant's last phone talk with LeBron:

“We had an early bus, obviously, flying from Philly to LA,” Cook said. “Me and Bron get on the bus early, and I don’t know if Bron’s ever told this story, but Bron was talking to Kobe that morning."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cook added that the two Hall of Famers chatted for a while, and while he didn't listen to what Bryant was saying, he did realize how happy he was for him because of the way he talked:

Ad
“I heard Kobe’s voice talking. When they talked before, before it was cameras around so they couldn’t get as personal as they want," Cook said. "But they were on the phone for maybe three to four minutes that morning coming back from Philly, and they were talking, and Kobe was just so happy for him.”
Ad

Bryant was the ultimate competitor, but he also acknowledged his peers. Also, even if James was inching closer to his fifth championship, he's a Laker first and foremost.

LeBron James talks about retirement again

It's been almost a decade since Bryant's last game, and the end might be coming soon for James as well.

Nevertheless, as much as this could be his last year in the league, the four-time NBA champion doesn't want to give it that much thought:

Ad
“I’m excited about today,” James said at media day. “I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season. However the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested, because I don’t know when the end is. I know it’s a lot sooner than later.”

At the end of the day, James doesn't have anything else to prove at this point in his career. And while he still has his fair share of detractors, he deserves all the credit in the world for being able to play at the highest level for 23 years and counting.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ernesto Cova
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications