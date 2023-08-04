“Kobe never talked, he was real to himself” - D’Angelo Russell outlines key contrast in LeBron James & Kobe Bryant's demeanor

D'Angelo Russell holds a rare fortune as an NBA player - playing in Laker colors with both Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. From experience, the guard attempts to point out the difference in demeanor between the two legends.

Russell was drafted by the Lakers in the 2015 NBA draft as he showed promise in the post-Kobe era. However, that did not pan out and the Lakers traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets after just two seasons.

However, after playing for the Nets, Warriors, and Timberwolves, the guard made his way back to the franchise that drafted him, this time to play alongside LeBron James and help the Lakers reach their second ring in the James era.

(via @PatBevPod) D’Angelo Russell on Kobe vs. LeBron:“Bron’s more involved with everybody, with everything. On the bus he’s social, on the plane he’s social. I sat next to [Kobe] on the plane… He never talked, he was real to himself.”(via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/5ghmKpSqlb

Russell's view of Kobe and LeBron on Patrick Beverley's 'PatBev Podcast' came as no surprise to NBA fans.

The Mamba Mentality certainly wasn't about words. LeBron appears to be the more affable, cordial teammate, whereas Kobe Bryant is the leader who keeps a respectful distance from you.

D'Angelo Russell and Larry Nance Jr. are the only two players to have played with Kobe and LeBron James as Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell with LeBron James for the Lakers

Tenure with the Lakers means being compared to the legends given their glittering history. Even LeBron James, despite his status in the NBA's pantheon of greats, cannot be shielded from such comparisons.

But with their tenures not overlapping, the number of common teammates the duo has shared Laker colors with is limited to two.

D'Angelo Russell is now tasked with helping LeBron win more titles.

