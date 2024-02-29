"Kobe’s last breath" - Kai Cenat's Kobe Bryant memorabilia ball deflated by airport security has NBA fans buzzing

Content creator Kai Cenat, who recently participated in the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star weekend, recently took a trip to Taiwan. There, he met with fans, one of whom gave him a basketball supposedly from Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant back in 2006. Although Bryant did visit Taiwan in 2006, there has been quite a bit of skepticism surrounding the origins of the ball.

Some have cracked jokes about Kai Cenat being robbed given that he gave the individual money for the gift, which may or may not have been from Kobe Bryant. Others have taken the story at face value, confident that Cenat was in fact given a ball that belonged to Kobe Bryant.

Regardless of the ball's origins, when Kai Cenat went to go through airport security, the security workers wanted to deflate the ball. A brief clip was taken with the airport security workers handling the ball and checking it out, with Kai Cenat saying that the ball belonged to Kobe Bryant.

The video abruptly cuts off, leaving fans to wonder what happened, and whether or not the content creator ended up having the ball deflated before boarding the flight. Fans were quick to react to the situation on social media.

Kai Cenat at NBA All-Star Weekend

As previously stated, Kai Cenat recently participated in NBA All-Star weekend, where he helped Jaylen Brown with the NBA dunk contest. In addition, he also notably participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity game over All-Star weekend as well.

While he was excited about the opportunity, fans couldn't help but notice that he appeared to only get the ball once during the game. Despite his team winning, on one occasion he appeared wide open in the paint, however, his teammates didn't pass him the ball.

This led Kai Cenat to jump up and down, showing his frustration over the situation. After the game, during the celebrity game trophy presentation, he then looked to be somewhat upset as his teammate, Micah Parsons won the MVP award.

The weekend also notably saw the content creator arrive in style with Steph Curry, with fans cracking jokes about the height discrepancy between the two. All in all, the creator's first All-Star weekend may not have gone the way he planned, however, given his popularity he could be right back again next season.

In the meantime, the situation regarding the Kobe Bryant basketball has continued to generate attention, with little clarity on the matter. While it's unclear whether or not the ball was genuinely from Kobe Bryant, it seems as though fans are on the content creator's side regarding how airport security handled things.

Whether we ever learn the true origins of the ball, only time will tell.