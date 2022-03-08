“Kobe said playing for the Lakers ain’t for everyone, didn’t you always assume it was for Westbrook?” - Max Kellerman believes Russell Westbrook’s pride is hurt after getting booed by his hometown fans

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook has come under immense criticism this season for his performances and has been lambasted by the media for his recent comments on playing for the storied franchise.

On ESPN's morning radio show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, sports media personality Max Kellerman responded to Westbrook's recent comments and spoke about how Westbrook's pride is hurting at the moment. Kellerman said:

"Remember when Kobe would say, playing for the Lakers ain’t for everybody, I always assumed it was for Russell Westbrook because Westbrook plays with so much pride and I think that's what's hurting right now is his pride because the fans are booing him."

"What about the fact that Kobe said playing for the Lakers ain’t for everyone, didn’t you always assume it was for Westbrook? If he is talking like this, maybe it's not."

Westbrook, in one of his most recent post-game pressers, talked about how he came into the season without expectations. That is a bold statement considering you're a LA native and playing for the most successful franchise in the history of the NBA.

How should the Lakers proceed with Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook alongside LeBron James against the Utah Jazz

Russell Westbrook's return to his native LA to play for the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season was viewed as a homecoming. Many hoped that the trade would bring the championship to the franchise this season. However, things haven't panned out that way with the team barely in a Play-In spot with a 28-36 record.

He hasn’t had double-digit assists in 8 straight games. Russell Westbrook since February:13.7 PPG6.6 RPG5.4 APG35/14/64%-49 (worst on team)He hasn’t had double-digit assists in 8 straight games. https://t.co/kIdBsitvmu

Westbrook is currently averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season. He has shot 43% from the field and at a paltry rate of 28.2% from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old is also averaging four turnovers a night and the sheer pace at which he plays has been hard to keep up with for the oldest roster in the league.

The only way seemingly forward for the Lakers is to have the former OKC Thunder point guard coming off the bench as he has struggled to impact the game with LeBron on the floor with him. Coming off the bench would mean that he would be the orchestrator for the second unit.

Russ could punish the secondary point guard of the opposition with his pace and explosiveness. The second unit of the LA Lakers can surround Westbrook with shooters, which will create a pathway to the rim for him to attack with ferocity.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022. Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022. https://t.co/2AXqkNywG1

This just might be the way forward for head coach Frank Vogel and co. as the LA Lakers have no answers at the moment and will be going home at the end of the first round, which is their best case scenario at the moment.

