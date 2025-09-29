Kon Knueppel earns glowing review as LaMelo Ball compares his vertical leap to Hollywood star’s iconic role

The Charlotte Hornets got early positive reviews for their rookie Kon Knueppel, who was picked fourth in the 2025 NBA draft. Hornets star LaMelo Ball has also expressed how Knueppel impressed him during workouts together, likening him to a Hollywood star's iconic role.

According to Ball, Knueppel's vertical leap has surprised him, as he resembles Woody Harrelson from the classic movie "White Men Can't Jump."

"I'm not going lie. I'm going to go with the bounce," Ball said during the Hornets' media day. "For real. I didn't know he could jump like that. He's even caught a few little dunks. I'm like, 'Hold up, I've seen 'White Men Can't Jump' at the end and he's been kind of jumping like that the whole day, though. Solid."

Coming out of Duke University, Knueppel had been impressive during his stint with the Hornets in the NBA Summer League last June. Knueppel led the Hornets to the tournament's championship, winning the MVP in the process.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Knueppel is expected to boost the Hornets' offensive firepower in his first season in the league. During the Summer League, he has shown glimpses of his potential as a ball handler and a scorer.

Knueppel will join the likes of Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller in the Hornets' core as they look to improve from their lackluster 2024-2025 campaign, where they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.

Kon Knueppel expresses team-first mindset entering his rookie season

Kon Knueppel has kept the Charlotte Hornets first in his priorities as he enters his rookie season as an NBA player.

During the media day, Knueppel said that personal expectations are far from his mind as he looks to contribute immediately to the Hornets.

"Our expectations are not going to affect us. We're all about the team and what we can do to execute," he said. "I'll just do whatever I can to help our team, and all the other personal stuff will come."

The team also added veterans Pat Connaughton and Collin Sexton to their roster to add depth to the squad.

The Hornets have yet to reach the playoffs in over nine years, last making it in 2016, when they lost to the Miami Heat in seven games.

