Kristaps Porzingis caught off guard amid unexpected J. Cole shoutout comparison to NBA Championship

The Boston Celtics are entering the playoffs as the best team in the 2023-24 regular season. Along with the team, the center Kristaps Porzingis' popularity has been rising fast. The Latvian center has been gaining attention and he just got included in J. Cole's recent rap single 'Huntin Wabbits'.

The fourth song on the album 'Might Delete Later' was produced by T-Minus, Charlie Heat and Ibrahim Hamad and was released on April 5, 2024. The lyrics mentioned Porzingis giving a nod to his tall 7-foot-3 stature.

"I don't wanna show love, I don't wanna give dap. I just wanna kick back, take trips, make hist, make big chips, stack till they tall as Kristaps," said in the 'Huntin Wabbits' lyrics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the Celtics' most recent win against the Sacramento Kings, the media took the chance to get his thoughts about the shout-out.

"To be honest as soon as I woke up like a lot of messages and people were like 'oh shouted you out' and stuff. It's pretty cool," said Porzingis.

As the reporters followed up, the 28-year-old was also asked how it compared to being named an NBA All-Star back in 2018 and how it stacked against his basketball achievements.

"I don't know but I want to win a championship. This is obviously pretty cool to get shout it out but-- J. Cole-- Nothing I was like hoping for but it is pretty cool," Porzingis responds.

Kristaps Porzingis leads the Boston Celtics in a win over the Sacramento Kings

Even after clinching the best record in the NBA entering the playoffs, the Boston Celtics are not letting their guard down as most of their starters played against the Sacramento Kings at the TD Garden.

Kristaps Porzingis was the standout performer for the team with 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one block. He also shot 7-of-10 from the field and went perfect from the free throw line and three-point arc.

Payton Pritchard followed through with 21 points coming off the bench, while Jayson Tatum had a subpar night, tallying only 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Boston Celtics improved their record to 61-16 and they have five games left in the 2023-24 regular season. Up next on their schedule are the Portland Trail Blazers on April 7 followed by their last road game of the season against NBA Eastern Conference contender Milwaukee Bucks two days later.