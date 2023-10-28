Kristaps Porzingis faces massive backlash as he likes controversial 'N-Word' IG post

Kristaps Porzingis was celebrated by Boston Celtics fans for his impressive debut with the team on Thursday. The Latvian was crucial in the Celtics’ season-opening win against the New York Knicks. After an intriguing offseason, Boston fans finally saw what he can do to help the Celtics. If he keeps up his performance, he will be in the limelight more.

The lanky big man, though, was in the spotlight for the wrong reason recently. He “liked” a post on Instagram that used the “N-word” for fun.

The video was all about F1 drivers. Two of them appeared in the said video where one was asked about the word to use when arguing with a black person. The said driver couldn’t get the answer right although it was quite obvious with the way the “clue” was given.

Kristaps Porzingis’ reasoning for liking the post is anybody’s guess. He may just have liked the video for the hilarity that many other commenters found. Many, though, are not giving him a pass.

Boston Celtics fans have been accused of being racist. Kyrie Irving has repeatedly called them out for it. Porzingis’ gesture has not been taken well by basketball fans.

Kristaps Porzingis displays solid performance for the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat

After a sizzling debut against the New York Knicks, Kristaps Porzings had a solid encore against the Miami Heat. For the first time in his career, the former All-Star was smack in the middle of the NBA’s biggest rivalry.

Porzingis did just fine against the Heat to help the Celtics win their home debut. He finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist. More than just the numbers, Porzingis’ presence alone helped open up the spacing for Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.

White was Boston’s best player. The unassuming point guard ended the night with 28 points, which was highlighted by five three-pointers. White’s 14 points in the fourth quarter were the biggest reasons the Celtics won the game.

The Boston Celtics are unbeaten since acquiring Kristaps Porzingis. They don’t have the kind of defensive identity they had before with Robert Williams III in the lineup. The team, though, is oozing with potential on offense.

Up next for the Cs will be Porzingis' former team, the Washington Wizards. Celtic Nation will be monitoring if he puts in the same kind of performance.

Porzingis in the limelight is good for the Celtics. They just don’t want him in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.