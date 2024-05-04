Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Boston Celtics forward provides latest update on his calf injury

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis is still working to get back on the court after picking up a calf injury during the Miami Heat series. The Latvian big man is a key player for the Celtics' success this season, and his injury has set the alarm bells ringing for the 17-time NBA champions.

Fortunately, the veteran has shared a heartening update on his recovery, admitting that it will take him a while to return, but he's working to be fully healthy again. (Per Jay King of The Athletic)

A video shows Porzingis at the gym, working with Celtics coaches. He's clearly not fit to return to action, and according to TNT reporter Chris Haynes, Porzingis is expected to miss the entire second-round series against either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic.

The Celtics eliminated the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, dismantling them in five games, winning their games by no less than 14 points. Porzingis ended the series averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per outing.

Kristaps Porzingis has found the right team in Boston

Following tumultuous stints in Dallas and Washington, Porzingis was traded to the Celtics in a three-team trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies last season. The Latvian couldn't click with Luka Doncic on the Mavericks and had a tough time finding his rhythm with the Wizards.

With the Celtics, he has been the best version of himself in the past five years or so. The veteran has complemented Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown well, creating a terrific lineup at TD Garden this campaign.

The 'Unicorn' averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 57 games with the C's in the regular season. His health was notably better this season, which helped his team when their two stars were out with injuries.

The competition will get tougher in the next round, but neither the Cavs nor the Magic should be a big threat to the Celtics. As things stand right now, the Celtics are heavily favored to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

The New York Knicks appear to be the biggest threat to Porzingis and Co. this postseason. If the two iconic teams clash in the big series, the No. 1 seeed Celtics will need Porzingis to be in the best shape against New York's towers.