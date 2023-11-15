Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Celtics gives latest on availability, reveals reason for damage

According to an injury update provided by Tim Bontemps, Kristaps Porzingis likely won't be sidelined for long.

Porzingis was one of the best off-season acquisitions in the NBA. After an impressive season with the Washington Wizards, he was traded to the Boston Celtics this offseason. Combined with the acquisition of Jrue Holiday, the Celtics quickly emerged as Eastern Conference favorites.

Unfortunately for the Boston Celtics and their fans, Porzingis suffered a knee injury despite a hot start. According to initial reports, he dealt with a bone bruise, sparking concern among fans given the tricky injury.

As seen in the case of Lonzo Ball, bone bruises can result in lengthy absences. Given that they heal at vastly different rates depending on the individual, many have feared Porzingis would miss significant time.

However, from the sounds of things, despite a visible bruise on his knee, the standout big man will look to warm up today with the intention of playing.

The team is gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The game will see the two teams look to break a tie in the Eastern Conference that sees both teams sitting with 8-2 records.

Looking at Kristaps Porzingis' injury history and the Celtics' chances in a stacked Eastern Conference

While Kristaps Porzingis has shown several times that he's one of the most versatile big men in the league, the big hurdle has always been his health. After two stellar seasons with the New York Knicks, Porzingis was widely considered as a part of the next generation of NBA superstars.

Unfortunately for the big man, he played in just 48 games in the 2017-18 season thanks to a ligament tear that required surgery. The situation kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2018-19 season, with Porzingis returning for the 2019-20 season.

After joining the Dallas Mavericks, Porzingis played 57 games during the 2019-20 season. The following year, he appeared in 43 games for the Mavericks before playing in 51 games the upcoming year, splitting time between the Mavericks and Wizards.

There, Porzingis found his form last year, averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game. His performances in Washington improved his stock, landing him on the Boston Celtics this offseason with the hope of a big playoff push.

Of course, as is often the case with Porzingis, his health will likely be one of the critical determining factors in the team's success. With several impressive performances this season, if Porzingis manages to stay healthy, the team can be a true contender.