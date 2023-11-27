Kristaps Porzingis return timeline: Celtics provide update on star forward's status.

The Celtics may be without Kristaps Porzingis for a bit longer. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said the Latvian forward who is battling a calf injury will be re-evaluated after “a week or so.”

Porzingis suffered a left calf strain earlier this week. The MRI showed nothing serious or any tears; however, Porzingis will remain out.

Porzingis posted on his Instagram that he received good news and should be back soon.

He suffered the injury during a 113-96 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday. He had nine points in 22 minutes before leaving the game.

The Celtics' week without Kristaps Porzingis

Boston has yet to play a game without Kristaps Porzingis. They will miss him in a few critical matchups this week.

Boston, which hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, will try to clinch its group of the In-Season Tournament on Tuesday. They host the Chicago Bulls and could clinch the top of the group with a win and a Brooklyn Nets win over the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics will then need to win the tiebreaker on point differential with Brooklyn and Orlando.

The Celtics can also sneak into the knockout round as a wild card. They would need a lot of help elsewhere. They would also need to win any potential tiebreakers as the highest-ranked second-place finisher.

The schedule does not let up for Boston this week. On Friday, the Celtics host the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers. It could be a crucial matchup in deciding playoff seeding later in the season between the Eastern Conference contenders.

The teams have split their matchups this season. The Sixers took the first game at home 106-103. Boston won round two 117-107.

Porzingis was a huge part of the Celtics offense in the close loss. He scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting. He missed the second matchup due to injury rest.

Kristaps Porzingis has fit in nicely in his new home in Boston this season. He is averaging 18.9 points per game as part of one of the league's best starting fives. He has also led the team in scoring in two games twice and in rebounding twice.

His loss will be felt as the Celtics already lack in size. Kristaps Porzingis’ absence will be a blow to Boston’s frontcourt depth. The veteran Al Horford will likely slide back into the starting lineup. Luke Kornet may also get more minutes off the bench to fill the void.