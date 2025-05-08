Kristaps Porzingis reveals illness is "killing him" inside after bench role in Celtics' Game 2 loss to Knicks

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis played through an illness in Game 2 against the New York Knicks. Porzingis came off the bench to play just 13 minutes as the Celtics blew another 20-point lead and fell to 0-2 in the series. He spoke about his illness after the game.

Speaking to reporters following Boston’s 91-90 loss, Porzingis said he was frustrated by not being at 100% due to the illness. He said it was “killing” him inside that it was happening during such a critical part of the season, as the Celtics look to defend their NBA championship.

"I'm just not feeling my best," Porzingis said, according to CLNS' Noa Dalzell. "Not feeling my best at all. It just kills me inside (that) it's happening in this moment."

Kristaps Porzingis started Game 1 of the series but exited after just 13 minutes because of the same illness that affected him in Game 2. It's unclear if this is the same illness that caused him to miss 11 games from late February to early March.

Porzingis tried to play through the illness in Game 2, this time off the bench, finishing with eight points and four rebounds in 13 minutes. The Celtics need Porzingis to be fully healthy if they want to overcome the 2-0 deficit against the Knicks.

The Celtics showed they are capable of dominating the opposition, having held two 20-point leads. However, they have the experience to prevent meltdowns—something they failed to do in the first two games.

Coach Joe Mazzulla's comments on Kristaps Porzingis' illness

Coach Joe Mazzulla's comments on Kristaps Porzingis' illness. (Photo: GETTY)

Before Game 2, Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla commented on Porzingis' non-COVID illness. It was revealed earlier that Porzingis was dealing with something viral, which continued to affect him after being cleared to return in March.

"Since he came back, I think he's kind of been dealing with it on and off," Mazzulla said, according to Boston.com.

"Fighting through it, working through it, doing the best that he can, and I think it was just too much for him in that game. ... He had been working through it since he's gotten back, and he's done a great job of being available."

It will be interesting to see if Porzingis feels better before Game 3, which is a must-win situation at Madison Square Garden for the Celtics.

