Kristaps Porzingis 'strongly' expected to sign extension with Celtics

The Boston Celtics recently obtained Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade, which caused surprise throughout the NBA. This indicated that they planned to include him on their team for the upcoming season. Even so, from what we know so far, the Celtics' intentions with their 7-foot-3 Latvian athlete include a potential extension of his current contract.

The trade, which saw Marcus Smart being sent to Memphis, allowed the Celtics to bring in the talented big man on an expiring contract. But sources indicate that Boston is eager to secure Porzingis' services for the long term. The Celtics may be offering Porzingis a two-year extension worth up to $77 million as per NBA insider Marc Stein. It is forecasted that the offer will be presented in the first week of July.

Kristaps Porzingis' re-signing with the Celtics was something that Boston fans anticipated after hearing coach Brad Steven's comments. With an average of over twenty points per game in each season for the last four years, this consistent scorer is now 27 years old. Moreover, trading a beloved player like Smart for just one season of Porzingis would not make good business sense for the Celtics.

Porzingis himself seems enthusiastic about the prospect of staying in Boston, as he was reportedly elated upon learning about the trade. Consolidating his place within the Celtics' long-term plans could be achieved through a potential extension. Continuing their partnership beyond the upcoming season is something that interests both parties clearly.

Concerns about Porzingis' injury history exist. However, because of his talents and flexibility, he is still considered a highly valuable asset for any team. The Celtics are evidently willing to take that risk and invest in his future, confident that his contributions on the court will outweigh any potential health issues.

Payton Pritchard's impact provides Celtics with trade flexibility

The trade between Marcus Smart and Kristaps Porzingis is among several significant changes that took place during this year's offseason for the Boston Celtics. While Smart's departure left fans disheartened, it opened up trade possibilities for the team.

One player who could provide the Celtics with trade flexibility is Payton Pritchard. Though benched for much of last season, Pritchard could now have an occasion to fill a more significant role.

Previously rumored to be leaving Boston, Pritchard's presence could alleviate the pressure of losing Smart and potentially allow the Celtics to explore further trades. With Pritchard's emergence, the Celtics have newfound breathing room to maneuver in the trade market.

