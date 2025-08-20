"Kuminga just fell to his knees somewhere": NBA fans react to Bulls' massive eight-figure offer to Josh Giddey in free agency

Fans reacted as the Chicago Bulls reportedly offered Josh Giddey a long-term offer worth around $20 million per year following months of standoff. The deal solidified Giddey's future with the Bulls after a promising season last year with the team.Giddey is among those unrestricted free agents yet to be signed this season. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Giddey initially wants a contract around $30 million per year.While the contract offer has yet to be signed, NBA fans were quick to react to the Bulls' offer, comparing it with Giddey's rookie batchmate, Jonathan Kuminga, who also has the same situation with the Golden State Warriors.Hoops @hoops_321LINK@TheDunkCentral @KCJHoop @CHSN_Bulls Kuminga just fell to his knees somewhere 😂Rue Viotto 🕷️ @thejoeccray01LINK@TheDunkCentral @KCJHoop @CHSN_Bulls They should just meet in the middle 5 years 125MSpudger @BrianH962968737LINK@TheDunkCentral @KCJHoop @CHSN_Bulls He’s a solid young player. Not sure what the market is for his skill set but he seems to be struggling to get a solid offer sheet being RFA. Might need a better agent…Meanwhile, others pushed him to just sign the offer, as no team would be offering him the money he initially valued himself.swazzleneuf @JasonPostierLINK@TheDunkCentral @KCJHoop @CHSN_Bulls he a foo if he turns that downVanilla Ice @mynameissethhhLINK@TheDunkCentral @KCJHoop @CHSN_Bulls He honestly deserves more but take it man I just got his mf jerseyUzumaki Tony @UzumakiTony1LINK@TheDunkCentral @KCJHoop @CHSN_Bulls Good contract for both sides imoGiddey has been a steady contributor last season, averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He also showed improvements in his shooting, recording 37.8 percent from three last season.He played his first three seasons with the reigning NBA champions OKC Thunder, before being traded to the Bulls for Alex Caruso. The team traded DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine last season, allowing Giddey to take the offensive load for the team.The Bulls made it through the play-in tournament, finishing the regular season as the 10th seed with a 39-43 record.NBA insider predicts Josh Giddey's contract with the Chicago BullsWhile negotiations have stalled for Josh Giddey's new contract with the Chicago Bulls, an NBA insider believes they are nearing an agreement soon.According to Bleacher Report's Dav Favale, Giddey's contract is expected to be around four years and worth $96 million.&quot;The 22-year-old does not have another suitor dangling the money he wants,” Favale said. “While that gives the Bulls a ton of leverage, they’re not about to squeeze their young floor general to the point he signs his qualifying offer and heads into unrestricted free agency next summer.”Favale also noted that his contract could have a player option in it.Josh Giddey is seen to be a foundational piece for the Bulls future, as observed in the second half of the 2024-25 season, where he has evolved into an all-around player for the Bulls.