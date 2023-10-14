'Kuminga's son, grandson': Fans roast LeBron James as star seen chatting with Bronny James after playing 1st half vs. Warriors

LeBron James only played the first half of an NBA preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The Lakers superstar played 17 and a half minutes of basketball and finished with 12 points, two rebounds, and five assists. During the halftime break, LeBron James called it a night and spent the second half with his son Bronny James on the sidelines.

A video of James Sr. and Jr., shared on X by Hoop Central, drew mostly raves from fans, especially those who were worried about the son's heart issues.

However, not all were pleased with the family talk between the father-son duo at the half and poked fun at it.

One of them even thought he was looking at Jonathan Kuminga's immediate descendants.

He said:

"Kuminga's son and grandson."

Another user then tweeted his hope that it should have been Steph Curry and his son Canon on the video instead.

He said,

"Steph and his son [are] better [to be honest]."

An X user Zagreus then curtly said,

"We don't care."

Like LeBron James, Steph Curry also played limited minutes

Speaking of Steph Curry, the Warriors' main man did not play much too against the Lakers like LeBron James.

Curry played 20 and a half minutes but still put up impressive numbers of 18 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.

Curry and James only playing that long is not that surprising since it was just a preseason game and they just played mainly because it was aired nationally on ESPN.

Jonathan Kuminga fired 26 points on 9-for-12 shooting with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead the Warriors past the Lakers, 129-125.