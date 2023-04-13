While on set at ESPN, Jalen Rose was accused by Malika Andrews of sliding his hand in her armpit while giving her a hug. This has caused to female journalist to receive some backlash for her accusations against the former NBA player.

After seeing this unfold live on television, former No. 1 pick Kwame Brown had a lot to say regarding Malika Andrews. During his rant on the subject, Brown did not hold back in his defense of Jalen Rose.

"That type of woman that Malika Andrews is, she is a representation of the worst type of woman in the world in my opinion."

"You trying to make a black man look like a weirdo?"

Since this incident occured, there has been no talk of punishment for Rose.

