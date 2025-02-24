Kyle Kuzma praised his new Milwaukee Bucks teammate, Kevin Porter Jr., for his impressive performance against the Miami Heat. The guard came off the bench to score in double figures as Milwaukee edged their Eastern Conference opponents 120-113 at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

Kuzma took to Instagram to share a hyped two-word response while tagging Porter Jr.:

"super scoot"

Kyle Kuzma dishes out 2-word response to Kevin Porter Jr.'s solid bench performance in Bucks win.

Porter Jr. had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. The highlight moment came when he scored seven consecutive points in the final quarter. He followed it up with an alley-oop to Jericho Sims for a dunk to give the Bucks a 97-95 lead — their first since the early first quarter.

Kyle Kuzma finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds. Damian Lillard had a team-high 28 points and eight assists as the hosts staved off Tyler Herro's 40-point double-double with 11 assists.

"Don't take it personal": Kyle Kuzma reveals vets' advice that stuck as he understood the business side of the NBA

Soon after his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, Kyle Kuzma penned a heartfelt farewell note to his former team, the Washington Wizards. He also shared his insights on understanding the business side of the NBA, drawing from the ample advice he received from veterans over the years. In his latest newsletter 'Kuz Kontrol,' the forward wrote:

"At the end of the day, the NBA is a business. We have jobs to do, and as much as we love the game, we have to move professionally. You might work hard, do everything right, and still face things you can’t control—injuries, roster moves, trades. That’s just how it is. We get numb to it over time. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from the vets? Don’t take it personal."

With Kuzma in the frontcourt, the Bucks now have a solid two-way player. Kuzma won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2020 and brings valuable experience that bolsters Milwaukee's prospects for a deep playoff run this season. Over six games, he's averaging 16.2 points on 42.0% shooting, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He's had solid stats this season, averaging 15.3 points on 42.0% shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 38 games.

