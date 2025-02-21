Kyle Kuzma drops 5-word reaction to partner Winnie Harlow's yacht snapshots

Kyle Kuzma swept Winnie Harlow to Turks and Caicos for a pre-Valentine's Day proposal. Per a Vogue interview, the Milwaukee Bucks star brought Harlow’s mother and sister and his family to the location to surprise the model. The two are now engaged and spent some time in the islands enjoying the sand, the beach, and the company of the people they were with.

On Wednesday, Harlow shared photos on Instagram of their brief vacation.

Kuzma reacted to the pictures:

“Wowwwww the pic went crazy!!!!!”

Kyle Kuzma reacts to Winne Harlow's latest Instagram photos. [photo: @winnieharlow/IG]

In many photos, the 8.5-carat ring that Kyle Kuzma reportedly spent three months designing was prominently displayed. Harlow admitted to Vogue that she said “Yes” before the NBA star could even pull out the diamond-encrusted jewelry.

The photos showed the Canadian enjoying the scenery on a white yacht. Kuzma and some of the guests frolicked on the water. Many of them used jet skis to have fun on the emerald-green sea. The last photo in the collection featured Harlow holding a fan and showing a peace sign while Kuzma was in the background riding a jet ski.

Kuzma made the islands the place to propose after Harlow told him during their 2022 vacation there that she was smitten by the location. Three years later, he brought her and their loved ones back to the place where Vogue reported she had the time of her life.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Jordyn Woods, Angel Reese, and others react to the engagement photos posted by Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow

On Tuesday, Kyle Kuzma and his fiancee, Winnie Harlow, dropped their engagement photos on Instagram. They did not write a caption as the pictures told the tale of the special occasion.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Kuzma’s new team, wrote:

“Congratulations!! ♥️”

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reacted:

“STOPPPP!! omgeeee!!! yessss so beautiful!!😍”

Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend joined the fray:

“congratulations!!!! 😍❤️”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s wife, McKenzie tossed in her thoughts:

“Yaaaaaaaasssssss!!!! Can’t wait to celebrate! Love y’all 😍❤️😘”

La La Anthony rejoiced with the others:

“Yaaaaaaaasssssss!!!! Can’t wait to celebrate! Love y’all 😍❤️😘”

Reactions to the Kuzma-Harlow engagement photos on Instagram. [photo: @kuz/IG]

Kuzma and Harlow have not set a wedding date yet, but many are expecting it to come as a surprise from the NBA star.

